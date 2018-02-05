Local business helping Meals-on-Wheels

CLAY COUNTY-Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency (UCHRA) executive director Luke Collins announced Monday his agency’s Meals-on-Wheels program has found a new partner to help deliver meals here to those in need.

“We want to offer a special thanks to Mitch and Renee Gray and all the employees of Appalachian Bioscience for being the first organization in Clay County to step up and volunteer to deliver meals for the UCHRA’s Clay County Meals-on-Wheels program,” Collins said. “Our goal is to utilize volunteers from businesses, churches, and other organizations to deliver all of the meals.

“It would be great if Clay County would lead the way and be the first county to accomplish this goal.”

Collins explained Appalachian Bioscience would be delivering meals to older adults and adults with disability every Wednesday, but the program needed others to help the remaining four days.

“We are challenging our community and we need four more organizations to commit a half-day to deliver these meals on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday,” he said. “As Acts 20:35 says, ‘it is more blessed to give than to receive,’ and our ultimate goal is to deliver all meals by volunteers throughout the Upper Cumberland.

“With Clay County setting the example, others will follow.”

For more information, visit www.uchra.com or contact the local office at 931-243-3674.