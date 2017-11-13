Local companies, workers turn out for first Jobs Fair

JOBS FAIR-These Clay County High School seniors talk to a local employer at the Clay County Jobs Fair Wednesday, November 1 at the Government Complex in Celina. (Photo courtesy Clay County Partnership Chamber of Commerce)[/caption]CELINA-The recent jobs fair held here was well-attended by job-seekers and employers, and will be the first of more to come, officials say.There were 10 exhibitors and agencies at the event, and several dozen job-seekers, said Anthony Scionti of the American Job Center of Tennessee in Cookeville, who organized the event.“We had seven employers and three agencies attend the event, and our mobile coach was available,” Scionti said. “We also had 54 job-seekers, including over three dozen Clay County High School students.”Exhibitors included Celina Health and Rehab, Cumberland River Hospital, Honest Abe, Dairy Queen, Ansei America (Jackson Co.), H&R Block, and Scott’s Bestway. Volunteer State Community College in Livingston, Tennessee Reconnect, and adult education were the participating agencies. Tennessee Reconnect is Gov. Bill Haslam’s initiative to help more state adults enter higher education and complete a degree or credential.“We want to thank Tony, Megan Kelly of the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency and Carol Abney of the Clay County Workforce Development Committee for their hard work in putting this event together,” said Kevin Donaldson of the Chamber of Commerce. “Tony put together a great event in just three weeks, along with Megan, Carol and others. We appreciate their efforts.”“We expect to have more of these events in the future here in Clay County, to help bridge the gap between companies and businesses that need workers, and people looking for work,” Scionti said. “We’re pleased with our first-time event and look for an even more productive one the next time.”