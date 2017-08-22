NASHVILLE-The Celina American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 18 recently sent two Clay County High School students here for a weeklong learning experience at ALA Girls State on the campus of Lipscomb University.

Lauren McHenry and Mary Smith represented the local ALA Unit at the leadership experience event offered to more than 550 rising high school seniors annually from across Tennessee—which has been held since 1947 as a opportunity to invest in the young women of Tennessee by providing the tools they need to become confident, informed citizens.

Both McHenry and Smith attended the local ALA’s most recent monthly meeting, where they described their experience as a “chance of a lifetime,” where they “made lifelong friendships” during the “awesome” event.

At ALA Girls State, attendees learn the rights and responsibilities of American citizenship and how they can positively affect their communities at home and throughout their lives. Applicants are selected based on grades and activities. It is an honor to be selected and to represent your school and county.