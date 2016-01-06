He and Mackey named All-UC

Celina-Clay County High School all-time leading receiver Wyatt Mabry was recently honored with well-deserved recognition for his record-breaking senior season and illustrious career.

The 6’-6” standout wide receiver—who is set to sign with Cumberland University in the coming months—was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State Football Team after he became the first 1,000-yard receiver in school history en route to smashing the all-time receiving yardage mark with 2,500 total yards.



Besides the single-season and career receiving yardage records, Mabry also broke the single-game yardage (265 yds) and single-game touchdown (4 TDs) marks in a win over Zion Christian Academy (ZCA) last season.Mabry’s outstanding season included 62 catches covering 1,006 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven two-point conversions. The big target was also known for his yards-after-catch prowess and averaged an eye-opening 16.2 yards per reception.He also joined quarterback Seth Mackey on the Herald Citizen’s All-Upper Cumberland second team. Like Mabry, the sophomore signal-caller had a stellar season with 1,446 yards breaking the second best single-season mark held since 1974 by Bill Napier.Mackey also tied Napier (5 vs. Red Boiling in 1974) for the single-game passing-touchdown record this season with five against ZCA, tied for the sixth best passing-touchdown season with Steven Arms (1989) and Roger Short (1976) with 11, and also tied Arms (Goodpasture 1988) for the second best single-game passing yardage mark with his 274 yards against ZCA this year.The duo also joined seniors Dalton Smith and Noah Caldwell on the All-Region 5-A squad.