CELINA-Funeral services for Margaret Alice Smith of Livingston were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, at the Potter’s House Church in Celina with Bro. Robert Roberts officiating. Interment followed in the Hamilton

Addition of Fitzgerald Cemetery in Celina.

Margaret Alice Smith, age 63, passed away Wednesday, October 25, at Bethesda Health Care Center in Cookeville.

She was born December 7, 1953, in Tompkinsville, Monroe County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Earl M. and Willette Hayes Robinson. She was a garment worker for several years, and was a member of the Potter’s House Church in Celina.

Margaret is survived by one son Matthew (fiance’ Makayla Kirby) Smith of Cookeville; daughter Megan Smith of Cookeville; granddaughter Willa Smith; brothers Lanny Robinson of Celina, Ronnie (fiance’ Kacie Polson) Robinson; sister Connie Spivey of Celina; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Celina.