CELINA-Funeral Services for MC Boles of Tallahassee, FL and formerly of Celina were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Steve Jones officiated and interment followed in the Turkeytown Cemetery. Huel Boles, Kenny Hurt, Charles E. Short, Ryan Boles, Scott Dulworth and Jacob Dulworth served as pallbearers.

Ms. MC Boles, age 89, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017 at West Minster Oaks in Tallahassee, FL surrounded by her loving family.

MC was born Wednesday, September 7, 1927 in Hilham to the late Ben and Susie (Boles) Pigg. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by 7 siblings, Finnis Pigg, Gaskel Pigg, HS Pigg, James Pigg, Verda Boles, Sally Mae Pigg and Zelma Williams.

Throughout her life, MC served in many roles but being a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend were especially important to her. MC was a garment factory worker where she made many lifelong friends and was known for her kindness. MC was a member of the Tallahassee Bible Church.

MC is survived by daughters Janice (Bud) Graves of Tallahassee, FL, Violet Contosis of St. Petersburg, FL; son Edward Short of Celina; grandchildren Lisa (Richard) Forbes, Charles (Misty) Short, Terri Lynn (Scott) Dulworth, Ryan (Chrissy) Graves; 1 great-grandchild as well as a host of other family and friends survive.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.