Moss, TN resident wins youth Rolley Hole

STANDING STONE PARK-Twelve year old Bridgett Cherry of Moss, TN teamed with Landyn Thompson of Summer Shade, KY to win the national youth Rolley Hole marbles contest held here recently. Cherry and Thompson bested Celina’s Madison Hayes and teammate Lillian Upchurch of Cookeville, TN to take home first place honors, in just one of the many marbles games contested during the 35th annual National Marbles Championships.

Cherry and Thompson also competed in the youth Ringer game with Thompson winning over second place Cherry.

Moss’s Andrew Walker won the adult Ringer while Tompkinsville, KY’s Chris King was second.

Other Clay County players included Jack and Coy Tinsley, both of Celina, TN, who placed second in the national Rolley Hole behind winning team of Robert Emberton from Cave City, KY and Michael Bowman out of Tompkinsville. Third place in that tournament went to Larry Denton and Russell Collins, both Moss residents. Fourth place was taken by Wayne Rhoton from Moss and Doug Tooley from Wartburg, TN.

The Tennessee Square games were won by a pair of Tompkinsville locals, Paul Davis and Billy Emberton. Ed Gordon and Edward Graves placed second in Square. They too are from Tompkinsville.

Georgia Rolley Hole was won by Smithville, TN’s 15 year old Braxton Hutchings and first place in Arrowhead went to Gary Geralds, also 15, of Tompkinsville.

The British game was won by the four player team of Paul Davis, Moss’s Brian Cherry, Celina’s Allen Hayes, and 14 year old Claire Lay of Huntsville, TN.

