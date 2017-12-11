Ms. Nell Johnson, 90

CELINA-Funeral Services for Nell Johnson of Otisco, IN and formerly of Clay County were held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Dale Reagan officiated and interment followed in the Donaldson Cemetery. Travis Johnson, David Cissell, Daniel Voignier, Craig Houser, Steve Mackison and Michael Cissell served as active pallbearers.

Ms. Nell Johnson, age 90, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at her residence.

Nell was born Sunday, December 27, 1926 in Clay County to her father John Butler and her mother who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by the woman she knew as her mother, Ginny Butler. Other than her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her adoring husband of more than 60 years, James Medford Johnson. Throughout her life she was first a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Nell took great satisfaction in serving as homemaker to those of her household. Nell was of the Church of Christ faith.

Nell is survived by sons David Johnson, Harold (Sharon) Johnson, Billy (Peggy) Johnson all of Otisco, IN, Bobby Johnson of Charlestown, IN; daughter Wanda Fey of Otisco, IN; 10 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren also survive.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.