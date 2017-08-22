STANDING STONE PARK-Registration for the National Rolley Hole Marbles Championship scheduled here for Saturday, September 16, 2017, began August 14 and continues through Thursday, September 7, 2017.

To sign-up call the park office, 931-823-6347, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., daily. Entrants must provide the name, email address, mailing address, and phone number of both players for each team. The entry fee for this event is Free!