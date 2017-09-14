STANDING STONE PARK-The 35th annual National Rolley Hole

Championship (NRHMC) is set to get underway Saturday,

September 16 at 8 a.m.

In addition to the championship competition there will be separate

marble tournaments for spectators and players to enjoy. They may

include Ringer, Tennessee Square, British, Georgia Rolley Hole,

and Arrowhead.

A tribute to the late marble maker and blues musician Robert “Bud”

Garret will also take place with sets by Robert Eskew.

The full day event includes kids’ games, marble making, a swap

meet, tournament play, demonstrations, food, and music festival.

The 2017 NRHMC Music Festival lineup will feature Uncle Shuffelo

& His Haint Hollow Hootenanny. Also performing at the festival

will be the Rockdale Ridgerunners, Avery Trace, Lonesome

County Line and Kentucky Just Us. The lineup also lists the likes

of Trenton Caruthers, Mike DeFosche, and Conner Vlietstra.

Standing Stone State Park is located 10 miles north of Livingston,

TN, just off of Highway 52 near Celina and covers nearly 1,000

acres on the Cumberland Plateau of north-central Tennessee.

For more information about the festival, see the Standing Stone

State Park Facebook Page,

www.facebook.com/StandingStoneStatePark/, or contact the

Standing Stone State Park Office at 931-823-6347.