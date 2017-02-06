NEW BUSINESS-A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently conducted for Clay County Xpress Medical Supply. The new business is a companion to Clay County Xpress Pharmacy and will operate in the same building at 651 Brown Street in Celina, TN. Xpress Medical Supply offers a full line of home medical equipment for sale, lease or rental serving all of Clay County and the Dale Hollow region. Picture are (from left) Clay County mayor Dale Reagan, Xpress employees Teia Davis, Wendy Smith, Michael Griffith, Pam Spivey, Clay County Partnership Chamber director Kevin Donaldson, and Celina mayor Willie Kerr. (HORIZON staff photo by Bob Weaver)