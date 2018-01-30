Newest Hall of Fame class

The Clay County Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) inducted its eighth group of honorees last Friday night. Entering the HOF were (left to right) Tara Ashlock Anderson, Michelle Chambers Proctor, David Threet, Paul Martin Garrett, and Jerry Eads—who was inducted posthumously and was represented by his sons Rob and Jeff Eads. Listen Friday night to Horizon Sports Network Game of the Week coverage of the CCHS vs. Pickett County game to hear comments from the 2017 Class during the pregame show, which begins at 5:15 p.m. at www.dalehollowhorizon.com. For more information on this year’s class, visit www.claycosportshof.com. (photo courtesy Nancy McClain)