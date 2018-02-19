One new qualifier for election since last update

February 14, 2018

Eight more

get papers

CLAY COUNTY-Since the last election update published, only one new candidate has qualified to run, but eight new potential candidates have picked up their qualifying papers as of HORIZON press time, according to local election administrator Wanda Daniels.

Current City of Celina police chief and new county sheriff candidate Terry Scott—who was one of five who had secured their petitions, but had yet to qualify two weeks ago—is the lone challenger to join incumbents Brandon Boone (sheriff), Susan Birdwell (circuit court clerk), Brenda Browning (register of deeds), Jason Browning (road superintendent), Charlie Key (trustee), and Donna Watson (county clerk), along with new candidate David “Rat” Westmoreland (county mayor), on the list of eight candidates who have gathered the required number of signatures and have received qualification.

Those who recently secured petitions include seven potential county commission candidates and one for school board.

Incumbent Denzil Cherry and challenger Jeffrey Gentry did for District 2, incumbent Dorothy Burchett-Forney for District 3, incumbent Winton Young and challenger Anthony Boles for District 4, and incumbent Elizabeth Boles and challenger Ricky Short for District 5. They joined Billy White (District 2) and Jozef Kaslikowski (District 5), who both had previously picked up papers, on the list of nine current potential commission candidates.

Jeanne Key (District 5) became the only school board candidate to show intentions of running for the six available seats—two from each of the second, third, and fifth districts.

Other potential candidates who had secured petitions and were announced in the initial election update include incumbent county mayor Dale Reagan and potential register of deeds challenger Tony Daniels.

The latest information shows 12 potential candidates with papers in hand. Add those to the eight qualified at this time and a total of 20 have shown indications of running in the Thursday, August 2nd County General Election.

Primaries for U.S. Senate, 6th District U.S. Congress, Governor, 17th District State Senate, 38th District State Representative, and 17th District State Executive Committeeman and Woman will also be held as a part of the same election. The General Election for the same offices will be held Tuesday, November 6.

Qualifying papers are currently available and the qualifying deadline is noon on Thursday, April 5. The post deadline for sheriff comes before the qualifying deadline on March 22. After qualifying, candidates have the option to withdraw through April 12. Early voting for the August election will be held July 13-28.

See a future HORIZON for continued election updates.