Power outage scheduled by Tri County Electric

Weather permitting, power will be interrupted to all areas served from the Celina substation beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017. That’s according to a news release by Tri-County Electric.

Power is expected to be restored to all areas by 1:00 a.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017.

The Celina substation covers all of Clay County located east of the Cumberland River. Areas affected include the Town of Celina, Burkesville Highway, Pea Ridge, Livingston Highway and Gainesboro Highway. The outage is in preparation for upgrades at the substation.

Tri-County expresses their apology for any inconvenience caused by this interruption of power.