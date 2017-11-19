Public notices for Clay County published November 15, 2017

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANCIS J. COOLEY, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-37

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Francis J. Cooley, who died on June 27, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 30th day of October, 2017.

Francis J. Cooley, Jr., Personal Representative

John R. Officer, Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 636 • Livingston, TN 38570 • 931-823-5657

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated June 11,2009, of record at Trust Deed Book 116, pages 231233,

Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee, David Watkins, conveyed in trust to William Hershel

Lacy, that property hereinafter described to secure the payment of a certain promissory note; and

WHEREAS, Suzanne Perdue flk/a Suzanne Copeland, is presently the owner and holder of said

Promissory Note and Deed of Trust above referred to, securing the indebtedness therein mentioned; and

WHEREAS, default has occurred under the terms of the Promissory Note and the Deed of Trust,

thereby necessitating foreclosure, and Suzanne Perdue f/kJa Suzanne Copeland, has directed James D.

White, Jr., as Substitute Trustee, to immediately commence foreclosure on the subject property;

NOW THEREFORE this Trustee’s Notice of Sale, default having occurred in the payment of the

Promissory Note according to the terms and conditions thereof, and the Promissory Note being in default,

the undersigned, James D. White, Jr., Substitute Trustee, does hereby give notice that he, as attorney,

and/or agent, will sell the hereinafter described property on December 7, 2017, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., at

the South door of the Courthouse in Celina, Clay County, Tennessee, to the last, highest and best bidder,

for cash in hand and free from the rights of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions

of any kind, but subject to any delinquent or current real property taxes on the property, and any valid

mineral and/or oil and gas leases. The property to be sold is described as follows, lying and being in the

4th Civil District of Clay County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Tract No. 5:

BEGINNING on a iron pin (old) at the southeast margin of Add Stafford Road and the

Southwest comer of Break Free; thence S. 88°35’06” E 115.44′ to a 6″ Wild Cherry;

thence S 80°50’45” E 128.79′ to a 4″ elm at forks of Hollow also a comer to Tract No.6;

thence N 58’10’34” W 181.64′ to a P.C. in Hollow also a comer of Tract No. 4; thence S

30°07’38” W 1087.45′ to a new 12″ pipe in hollow in the line of James R. Mathis also a

comer of Tract No.4; Thence with the line of Mathis the following calls: N 60°11’02”

W 60.41′ to a stake; N 54°19’36” W 121.92′ to a stake; N 72°42’29” W 50.76′ to a stake;

N 59’49’38” W 57.23′ to a stake; N 83’02’ 13″ W 27.77′ to a stake; S 71′ 13’00” W 59.36

to a stake; N 26°55’40” W 38.14′ to a stake; N 01°43′ 18″ E 36.06′ to a stake; N

50’34’43” W 22.00′ to a 12″ pipe (new) in the southeast margin of Add Stafford road also

a comer of Mathis; Thence with the southeast margin of Add Stafford Road the following

calls: N 28’32’ 10″ E 128.63′ to a stake; N 33°25’37” E 754.96′ to a stake; N 26’57’ 13″ E

39.78′ to a stake; N 16°19’52” E 70.73′ to the point of beginning, containing 10.00 acres

as surveyed by Carlen J. Wiggins, R.L.S. 70, plat dated July 18, 2002 and recorded in

Plat Book 1, page 117, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee.

And being the same lands conveyed to David Watkins from Jesse Lee Copeland and

Suzanne Copeland by warranty deed dated June 11,2009, and recorded in Deed Book 93,

pages 62-64, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any

restrictive covenants; easements, or set back lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights or

redemption of any Governmental Agency, State or Federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as

any priority created by fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose;

and subject to, but not limited to the following parties who may claim an interest in the above referenced

property; David Watkins, Suzanne Perdue f/kJa Suzanne Copeland and Clay County, Tennessee, and

subject to any party who may claim an interest in the above referenced property.

The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescheduled at the Trustee’s option at

any time.

This 30th day of October, 2017.

JAMES D. WHITE, JR.,

Substitute Trustee

