Public notices for Clay County published November 29, 2017

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SALLY ELIZABETH DAVIS, Deceased • Case No. 2017-PR-38

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the estate of Sally Elizabeth Davis, who died on July 31, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 14th day of November, 2017.

Debra Ann Smith, Personal Representative

Lynda W. Patterson, Attorney for Estate

209 A West Main Street • Livingston, TN 38570 • 931-823-8487

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

•

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WINNIE MCLERRAN, Deceased • Case No. 2017-PR-40

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of November, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Winnie McLerran, who died on September 28, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 20th day of November, 2017.

Willie Roy McLerran, Personal Representative

John M. Meadows, Attorney for Estate

211 N. Church St. • Livingston, TN 38575 • 931-823-1644

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

•

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GLADYS THOMPSON, Deceased • Case No. 2017-PR-39

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of November, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect of the estate of Gladys Thompson, who died on November 8, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 13th day of November, 2017.

Danny K. Thompson, Personal Representative

Diana F. Monroe, Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 128 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3270

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145