IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HAZEL MAE BURNETTE, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-28

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2017, Letters of Administration, C.T.A. in respect of the estate of Hazel Mae Burnette, who died on September 3, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 21st day of September, 2017.

Susan Starr Bailey, Personal Representative

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

TWIN LAKES

2017 ANNUAL MEMBERS’ MEETING

The 61st Annual Members’ Meeting of Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative will be held at the JACKSON COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL, 170 Blue Devil Lane, Gainesboro, Tennessee, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. C.D.T. A drawing for cash and other prizes, including a 48″ wide screen HDTV will be held. Registration for the prize drawing will begin at 12:00 p.m. C.D.T. Members must be present to win prizes. Each member that attends will also receive a token of appreciation of their attendance.

All members of the Cooperative are invited to attend. The meeting consists of Reports of Officers, Directors and Management, the ratification of minutes and former action of the Board of Directors, the installation of Directors for the Corporation, and the transaction of other business.

Any member planning to attend the members’ meeting and having special needs related to a disability or language barrier is encouraged to call 1-800-644-8582 by Friday, October 6, 2017 so that necessary arrangements can be made.

POLLING PLACES

PRECINCTS & PRECINCT ADDRESSES IN CLAY COUNTY

ABSENTEE COUNTING BOARD & PROVISIONAL COUNTING BOARD

CLAY COUNTY COMMUNITY CTR

145 CORDELL HULL DR

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE (931) 243-2536

(1ST District)

DENTONS CROSSROADS

DENTONS CROSSROADS VOTING PRECINCT BLDG

1004 CHITWOOD RD

MOSS, TN 38575

PHONE (931) 258-4480

(2ND District)

HERMITAGE SPRINGS

HERMITAGE SPRINGS SCHOOL

6000 CLAY COUNTY HWY

RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN 37150

PHONE (615) 699-2414

(3RD District)

CELINA CLAY CO COMMUNITY CTR

145 CORDELL HULL DR

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE (931) 243-2536

(4TH District)

MAPLE GROVE MAPLE GROVE SCHOOL

1077 CLEO JOHNSON RD

ALLONS, TN 38541

PHONE (931) 823-4838

BUTLER’S LANDING BUTLER’S LANDING VOTING

PRECINCT BLDG

6771 GAINESBORO HWY

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE (931) 243-3441

(5TH District)

BEECH BETHANY CLAY CO. REC. PARK WOMEN’S BLDG

215 ARCOT RD

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE (931) 243-3444

PEA RIDGE

PEA RIDGE VOTING PRECINCT BLDG

37 ROCK SPRINGS RD

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE (931) 243-3443

NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

TO THE VOTERS OF CELINA, TENNESSEE

You are hereby notified that a State Primary Election will be held in all voting precincts in Clay County, Tennessee.

Tuesday November 7, 2017

BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9:00 A.M. AND 7:00 P.M.

The last day to register prior to the election is October 10, 2017. Early voting will begin in the election office Oct.18th -Nov. 2nd, 2017 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch from 12-1 p.m. Voting times on Saturday will be 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

The election office is located in the Clay County Community Center, 145 Cordell Hull Drive, and is handicap accessible. Regular office hours: Mon, Tues, Thur, and Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information please call 931-243-2536.

ATTENTION VOTERS

Please be prepared to show proof of identification when you go to vote Nov. 7th, 2017.

A Federal or State Government issued photo ID is required to vote, unless an exception applies. College student IDs will not be accepted. To learn more about the law and its exceptions, please call the Clay County Election Commission @ 243-2536 or visit GoVoteTN.com.

ATTENTION CANDIDATES

Display of campaign posters, signs or other campaign materials, distribution of campaign materials and solicitation of votes is strictly prohibited within 100 feet of any polling place. (TCA 2-7-111)

During the hours the polls are open, candidates are not to enter a polling place unless they are there to

cast their vote. (TCA 2-7-103)

CLAY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Carrell Clements, Chairman

Bart Cunningham, Secretary

Vernon Groce, Member

Ronald Bailey, Member

Deborah Burnette, Member

Wanda Daniels, Administrator

Public Notice

The Clay County E 9-1-1 Board will meet in regular session, Monday, October 16, 2017 at 5:30 pm at the Clay County EOC (Emergency Operations Center), located at 143 Cordell Hull Dr.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

for the use and benefit of

CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE,

Plaintiff.

vs.

DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS FOR

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013,

2014 AND 2015

Defendants.

CONSOLIDATED CIVIL

ACTION NO. 2017-CV-4200

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit filed in this cause that each of the persons named on Exhibit “A” attached hereto are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or that the residence of the Defendant named is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary summons cannot be served upon them, each of the above named persons are, therefore, commanded to serve upon James D. White, Jr., Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 333, 101 Green Street, Celina, Tennessee, 38551, an Answer to the Complaint filed against them in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, same being October 4, 2017, as required by law, otherwise judgment

by default will be taken against each of the persons not answering. If the name of the Defendant is followed by the notation “(deceased)”, this Notice is intended for the heirs, beneficiaries, or assigns of the deceased

Defendant. It is further ordered that this Notice be published and appear in the Dale Hollow Horizon for four (4) consecutive weeks.

L. Rene’ Davis, Clerk & Master

EXHIBIT “A”

Andrews, Mrs. Bart, deceased

Bellar, Malcom W.

Bilbery, Brad/ Brian Bilbery/ Amanda Bilbery/ Diana Reagan/ Tyler Reagan/ Cody Reagan/ Caleb Reagan/ Shemenia Reagan/ William Reagan, deceased/ Luke Nevels/ Laura Nevels/ Michele Reagan Roberts, deceased

Blakley, Barry

Brzezinski, Diane/ Debra Mellendorf/ Donald Mellendorf

Burnette, Diane Doris

Burris, Clifton, deceased

Caldwell, Jay B.

Crawford, Oral, deceased

Crowder, Darrell

Daniels, Willie

Davis, John Hunt

Edwards, Stephen, deceased

Finley, Evelyn

Hamilton, Luke, deceased

Hamilton, Scribe, deceased

Harding, Gregory Steven

Haston, Janice E.

Hensley, J R, deceased/ Louise Hensley,

Heston, Scott/Sarah Heston

Hinton, Jefferson

Johnson, Sam D.

Martin, Furman T III

Medina, Jorge M/ Maydelmis Diaz

Mendenhall, Robert D.

Mowers, Jeff/ Diana Mowers

Oakley, Charles

Page, Mrs. Lockie, deceased

Page, Nard, deceased

Plumlee, Bertie, deceased

Plumlee, Walter, deceased

Pierpont, Lamira

Robinson, Albert E., Jr.

Robinson, Lee H.

Scott, Mike/ Nora Scott

Shirley, Richard

Singer, Noel/ Deborah Tinsley

Skipworth, Ina

Smith, Richard J.

Spears, Wyneshia

Spivey, Eva Dean, deceased

Stovall, Andrew/ Sharon Hamilton

Strong, Caley

Turner, Thomas

Vaquez, Inry Perez/ Patricia Gimenez Nery

Villauicencio, Bienvenido/ Angela Villauicencio

Wentland, Jerry, deceased

Williams, Allen

Yeager, Violet Mae

York, Jessie/ Brookie York

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated May 1, 2017, of record at Trust Deed Book 143, pages 670674, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee, Jill Port, conveyed in trust to James D. White, Jr., that property herein after described to secure the payment of a certain promissory note; and

WHEREAS, Jack Jones, is presently the owner and holder of said Promissory Note and Deed of Trust above referred to, securing the indebtedness therein mentioned; and

WHEREAS, default has occurred under the terms of the Promissory Note and the Deed of Trust, thereby necessitating fore closure, and Jack Jones, has directed James D. White, Jr., as Trustee, to immediately commence foreclosure on the subject property;

NOW THEREFORE this Trustee’s Notice of Sale, default having occurred in the payment of the Promissory Note according to the terms and conditions thereof, and the Promissory Note being in default, the undersigned, James D. White, Jr., Trustee, does hereby give notice that he, as attorney, and/or agent, will sell the hereinafter described property on November 2, 2017, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., at the South door of the Courthouse in Celina, Clay County, Tennessee, to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand and free from the rights of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions of any kind, but subject to any delinquent or current real property taxes on the property, and any valid mineral and/or oil and gas leases. The property to be sold is described as follows, lying and being in the 1st Civil District of Clay County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

TRACT 3 – 17.94 ACRES

Beginning at a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the west margin of Arcott Road, being a comer of Lewis Arms

(50-340), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the west margin of

Arcott Road S34°00’40″W 110.35′; thence continuing with the west margin of Arcott Road around

a curve to the right an arc distance of21 1.52′ (Radius-206.02′, Chord-202.35′, Chord

Bearing-S6 3°25’26″W) to a comer in the north margin of Arcott Road; thence with the north

margin of Arcott Road N87°09’48″W 140.08′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new), being the southeast corner of

Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a corner of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence

leaving the north margin of Arcott Road and with the east line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59644)

NI6°27’47″E 219.02′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the northeast comer of Thomas & Barbara

Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the north line

of Thomas & Barbara Short (59644) S87°49’33″W 745.79′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the

northwe st corner of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms

Property (11-436); thence severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) N35°04’40″W

145.83′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence NI3°29’26″E 380.05′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the south margin of

Knob Creek Road; thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S70048’58”E 95.16′; thence

around a curve to the left an arc distance of 512.27′ (Radius-817.37, Chord-503.92′, Chord

Bearing-S88°46’14″E); thence N73°16’29″E 118.42′; thence around a curve to the left an arc

distance of 188.82′ (Radius-7I7.46′, Chord-188.28′, Chord Bearing -N65°44’07″E); thence N58°11

’45″E 153.16′; thence around a curve to the right an arc distance of 114.14′ (Radius-370.56′,

Chord-I 13.69′, Chord Bearing -N67°01’11″E); thence N75°50’38″E 111.72′; thence N79°06’52″E

84.12 ‘; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 83.25′ (Radius-367.01′, Chord-83.07″

Chord Bearing-N72°36’57″E); thence N66°07’03″E 49. 10′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new); thence leaving

the south margin of Knob Creek Road and severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436),

with the center ofa creek S38°26’37″E 103.05′; thence S45°38’22″E 34.86′; thence S61°20’44″E

24.97′ ; thence S78°48’54″E 68.60′; thence S58°37’50″E 33.94′; thence continuing to sever the land

of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S22°12’40″W 45.47′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a 6″ beech;

thence S59°632’17″E 58.92′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a 4″ ironwood; thence continuing to sever the

land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S20046’03”W 309.66′ to a 16″ hickory, being a comer of

Lewis Arms (50-340), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with a line

of Lewis Arms (50-340) N64°58’57″W 145.00′ to a 4″ maple; thence N60058’57″W 99.00′ to a 10″

hickory; thence S76°01’03″W 138.00′ to a 12″ hickory; thence S59°01’03″W75.00′; thence

S46°31’03″W 140.00′; thence S40050’39”W 102.69′ to a 12″ maple; thence continuing with a line

of Lewis Arms (50-340) S06°41’30″E 86.7 1′ to a 14″ white oak; thence S58°58’57″E 88.56′ to the

point of beginning. Containing 17.94 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett Surveying, 214

East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38501, Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S. #762, on May 13,

2010.

The above-described property is subject to a 20′ water line easement to the Northwest Clay County

Utility District, with the right to install, maintain, and upgrade said easement.

TRACT 4 – 31.25 ACRES

Beginning at a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the north margin of Arcott Road, being the southwest comer of

Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence

with the north margin of Arcott Road around a curve to the right an arc distance of 92.90′

(Radius-217.04′, Chord-92.20′, Chord Bearing-N65°10’12″W); thence N52°54’26″W 230.79′;

thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 149.29′ (Radius-145.13′, Chord-142.79′, Chord

Bearing-N82°22’38″W); thence S68°09’10″W 75.92′; thence around a curve to the right an arc

distance of 138.89′ (Radius-315.32′, Chord-I 37.77′, Chord BearingS80046’17″W); thence

N86°36’35″W 314.80′; thence continuing with the north margin of Arcott Road around a curve to

the right an arc distance of 44.98′ (Radius-98.82′, Chord-44.59′, Chord Bearing -N73°34’15″W) to

a 1/2″ pipe (old) in the north margin of Arcott Road, being a comer of Johnny Arms (53-6 13), also

being a corner of Radford Arms Property (1 1-436); thence leaving the north margin of Arcott

Road and with the east line of Johnny Arms (53-6 13) N09°33’43″W 146.06′ to a 14″ maple; thence

N07°22’40″E 192.36′ to a 14″ maple; thence N30002’59”E 152.39′ to a 16″ white oak; thence

continuing witb an east line of Johnny Arms (53-613) N22°20’15″E 42.03′ to a 10″ hickory; thence

N25°36’24″W 143.67′ to a 12″ hickory; thence N7 I”28’30″W 182.58′ to a 24″ oak in a fence line,

being in a line of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), being a common comer of Johnny Arms (53-613) and

Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with said line of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), being a fence

N04°48’00″W 18.58′ to an 8″ hickory; thence N03°15’IO”W 53.74′ to an 8″ chestnut; thence

N08°19’13″W 85.12′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at an elm in a fence line, being a common corner of

Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), Jane Burgett (54-3 17), and Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence

with an east line of Jane Burgett (54-317), being a fence NIo041’15″E 98.07′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new)

at a stump; thence N20055’28”E 36.99′ to a 16″ beech; thence N03°58’04″W 48.78′ to a 1/2″ rebar

(new) at a steel post; thence NOoo43’57″W 53.82′ to a 28″ beech, being a common corner of Jane

Burgett (54-317) Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), and Radford Arms Property (11-436);

thence with the south line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) S73°13’56″E 297.01′ to an 8″

maple; thence N72°42’30″E 79.78′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence N58°28’17″E 159.90′ to a steel post

(old); thence S74°39’06″E 126.94′ to a 12″ hickory; thence N75°34’23″E 53.12′ to a 14″ hickory,

being a comer of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), also being a comer of Radford Arms

Property (11-436); thence continuing with the east line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480)

N17°14’06″E 77.93′ to a steel post (old); thence N02°19’25″E 179.01′ to a steel post (old); thence

N19°37’27″E 335.35′ to a steel post (old); thence NIool7′ 55″E 160.79′ to a steel post (old); thence

continuing with the east line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) NI9°53’22″W 458.09′ to a

steel post (old) in the south margin of Knob Creek Road, being a corner of Donald & Virginia

Baumgart (77-480), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property ( 11-436); thence with the south

margin of Knob Creek Road S65°48’27″E 98.22′; thence around a curve to the right an arc

distance of211.94′ (Radius-815.Q3′, Chord-211.34′, Chord Bearing-S58°21’29″E); thence

S50054’31″E 40.23′; thence continuing with the south margin of Knob Creek Road around a curve

to the right an arc distance of279.04′ (Radius-364.58′, Chord -272.28′, Chord

Bearing-S28°58’55″E) to a comer in the west margin of Knob Creek Road; thence with the west

margin of Knob Creek Road S07°03’20″E 100.33′; thence around a curve to the right an arc

distance of 259.83′ (Radius-394.11′, Chord-255. 15′, Chord Bearing -SII °49’55″W); thence

S30043’10″W 108.18′; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 142.73′ (Radius-373.01′,

Chord-141.86′, Chord Bearing -S19°45’27″W); thence S08°47’43″W 92.94′; thence SII °43’47″W

134.46′; thence S13°32’13″W 239.27′; thenceSl l °00’57″W56.30′; thence continuing with the

west margin of Knob Creek Road around a curve to the left an arc distance of 211.95′

(Radius- I34.64′, Chord-190.74′, Chord Bearing-S34°05’01″E) to a comer in the south margin of

Knob Creek Road; thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S79°10’59″E 134.73′;

thence S72°45’18″E 73.03′; thence S70048’58″E 24.66′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new); thence leaving the

south margin of Knob Creek Road and severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436)

S13°29’26″W 380.05′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence S35°04’40″E 145.83′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being

the northwest comer of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms

Property (11-436); thence with the west line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644) S22°39’24″W

234.41′ to the point of beginning. Containing 31.25 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett

Surveying, 214 East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 3850 1, Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S.

#762, on May 13, 2010.

The above-described property is subject to a 20’ water line easement to the Northwest Clay County Utility District, with the right to install, maintain, and upgrade said easement.

And being the same lands conveyed to Jill Port from Jack Jones and Lisa Alwan by warranty deed dated April 28, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 107, pages 485-488, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants; easements, or set back lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights or redemption of any Governmental Agency, State or Federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to the following parties who may claim an interest in the above referenced property; Jill Port and Jack Jones, and subject to any party who may claim an interest in the above referenced property.

The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescheduled at the Trustee’s option at any time.

This 29th day of September, 2017.

JAMES D. WHITE, JR.,

Trustee