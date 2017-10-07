Public notices for Clay county public notices for Clay county published October 4, 2017
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAZEL MAE BURNETTE, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-28
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2017, Letters of Administration, C.T.A. in respect of the estate of Hazel Mae Burnette, who died on September 3, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);
(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.
This 21st day of September, 2017.
Susan Starr Bailey, Personal Representative
James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535
L. René Davis, Clerk and Master
145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145
•
TWIN LAKES
2017 ANNUAL MEMBERS’ MEETING
The 61st Annual Members’ Meeting of Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative will be held at the JACKSON COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL, 170 Blue Devil Lane, Gainesboro, Tennessee, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. C.D.T. A drawing for cash and other prizes, including a 48″ wide screen HDTV will be held. Registration for the prize drawing will begin at 12:00 p.m. C.D.T. Members must be present to win prizes. Each member that attends will also receive a token of appreciation of their attendance.
All members of the Cooperative are invited to attend. The meeting consists of Reports of Officers, Directors and Management, the ratification of minutes and former action of the Board of Directors, the installation of Directors for the Corporation, and the transaction of other business.
Any member planning to attend the members’ meeting and having special needs related to a disability or language barrier is encouraged to call 1-800-644-8582 by Friday, October 6, 2017 so that necessary arrangements can be made.
mmm
POLLING PLACES
PRECINCTS & PRECINCT ADDRESSES IN CLAY COUNTY
ABSENTEE COUNTING BOARD & PROVISIONAL COUNTING BOARD
CLAY COUNTY COMMUNITY CTR
145 CORDELL HULL DR
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE (931) 243-2536
(1ST District)
DENTONS CROSSROADS
DENTONS CROSSROADS VOTING PRECINCT BLDG
1004 CHITWOOD RD
MOSS, TN 38575
PHONE (931) 258-4480
(2ND District)
HERMITAGE SPRINGS
HERMITAGE SPRINGS SCHOOL
6000 CLAY COUNTY HWY
RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN 37150
PHONE (615) 699-2414
(3RD District)
CELINA CLAY CO COMMUNITY CTR
145 CORDELL HULL DR
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE (931) 243-2536
(4TH District)
MAPLE GROVE MAPLE GROVE SCHOOL
1077 CLEO JOHNSON RD
ALLONS, TN 38541
PHONE (931) 823-4838
BUTLER’S LANDING BUTLER’S LANDING VOTING
PRECINCT BLDG
6771 GAINESBORO HWY
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE (931) 243-3441
(5TH District)
BEECH BETHANY CLAY CO. REC. PARK WOMEN’S BLDG
215 ARCOT RD
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE (931) 243-3444
PEA RIDGE
PEA RIDGE VOTING PRECINCT BLDG
37 ROCK SPRINGS RD
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE (931) 243-3443
mmm
NOTICE OF ELECTION
STATE PRIMARY ELECTION
NOVEMBER 7, 2017
TO THE VOTERS OF CELINA, TENNESSEE
You are hereby notified that a State Primary Election will be held in all voting precincts in Clay County, Tennessee.
Tuesday November 7, 2017
BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9:00 A.M. AND 7:00 P.M.
The last day to register prior to the election is October 10, 2017. Early voting will begin in the election office Oct.18th -Nov. 2nd, 2017 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch from 12-1 p.m. Voting times on Saturday will be 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
The election office is located in the Clay County Community Center, 145 Cordell Hull Drive, and is handicap accessible. Regular office hours: Mon, Tues, Thur, and Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information please call 931-243-2536.
ATTENTION VOTERS
Please be prepared to show proof of identification when you go to vote Nov. 7th, 2017.
A Federal or State Government issued photo ID is required to vote, unless an exception applies. College student IDs will not be accepted. To learn more about the law and its exceptions, please call the Clay County Election Commission @ 243-2536 or visit GoVoteTN.com.
ATTENTION CANDIDATES
Display of campaign posters, signs or other campaign materials, distribution of campaign materials and solicitation of votes is strictly prohibited within 100 feet of any polling place. (TCA 2-7-111)
During the hours the polls are open, candidates are not to enter a polling place unless they are there to
cast their vote. (TCA 2-7-103)
CLAY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION
Carrell Clements, Chairman
Bart Cunningham, Secretary
Vernon Groce, Member
Ronald Bailey, Member
Deborah Burnette, Member
Wanda Daniels, Administrator
mmm
Public Notice
The Clay County E 9-1-1 Board will meet in regular session, Monday, October 16, 2017 at 5:30 pm at the Clay County EOC (Emergency Operations Center), located at 143 Cordell Hull Dr.
mmm
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE
for the use and benefit of
CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiff.
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS FOR
2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013,
2014 AND 2015
Defendants.
CONSOLIDATED CIVIL
ACTION NO. 2017-CV-4200
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit filed in this cause that each of the persons named on Exhibit “A” attached hereto are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or that the residence of the Defendant named is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary summons cannot be served upon them, each of the above named persons are, therefore, commanded to serve upon James D. White, Jr., Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 333, 101 Green Street, Celina, Tennessee, 38551, an Answer to the Complaint filed against them in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, same being October 4, 2017, as required by law, otherwise judgment
by default will be taken against each of the persons not answering. If the name of the Defendant is followed by the notation “(deceased)”, this Notice is intended for the heirs, beneficiaries, or assigns of the deceased
Defendant. It is further ordered that this Notice be published and appear in the Dale Hollow Horizon for four (4) consecutive weeks.
L. Rene’ Davis, Clerk & Master
EXHIBIT “A”
Andrews, Mrs. Bart, deceased
Bellar, Malcom W.
Bilbery, Brad/ Brian Bilbery/ Amanda Bilbery/ Diana Reagan/ Tyler Reagan/ Cody Reagan/ Caleb Reagan/ Shemenia Reagan/ William Reagan, deceased/ Luke Nevels/ Laura Nevels/ Michele Reagan Roberts, deceased
Blakley, Barry
Brzezinski, Diane/ Debra Mellendorf/ Donald Mellendorf
Burnette, Diane Doris
Burris, Clifton, deceased
Caldwell, Jay B.
Crawford, Oral, deceased
Crowder, Darrell
Daniels, Willie
Davis, John Hunt
Edwards, Stephen, deceased
Finley, Evelyn
Hamilton, Luke, deceased
Hamilton, Scribe, deceased
Harding, Gregory Steven
Haston, Janice E.
Hensley, J R, deceased/ Louise Hensley,
Heston, Scott/Sarah Heston
Hinton, Jefferson
Johnson, Sam D.
Martin, Furman T III
Medina, Jorge M/ Maydelmis Diaz
Mendenhall, Robert D.
Mowers, Jeff/ Diana Mowers
Oakley, Charles
Page, Mrs. Lockie, deceased
Page, Nard, deceased
Plumlee, Bertie, deceased
Plumlee, Walter, deceased
Pierpont, Lamira
Robinson, Albert E., Jr.
Robinson, Lee H.
Scott, Mike/ Nora Scott
Shirley, Richard
Singer, Noel/ Deborah Tinsley
Skipworth, Ina
Smith, Richard J.
Spears, Wyneshia
Spivey, Eva Dean, deceased
Stovall, Andrew/ Sharon Hamilton
Strong, Caley
Turner, Thomas
Vaquez, Inry Perez/ Patricia Gimenez Nery
Villauicencio, Bienvenido/ Angela Villauicencio
Wentland, Jerry, deceased
Williams, Allen
Yeager, Violet Mae
York, Jessie/ Brookie York
mmm
NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated May 1, 2017, of record at Trust Deed Book 143, pages 670674, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee, Jill Port, conveyed in trust to James D. White, Jr., that property herein after described to secure the payment of a certain promissory note; and
WHEREAS, Jack Jones, is presently the owner and holder of said Promissory Note and Deed of Trust above referred to, securing the indebtedness therein mentioned; and
WHEREAS, default has occurred under the terms of the Promissory Note and the Deed of Trust, thereby necessitating fore closure, and Jack Jones, has directed James D. White, Jr., as Trustee, to immediately commence foreclosure on the subject property;
NOW THEREFORE this Trustee’s Notice of Sale, default having occurred in the payment of the Promissory Note according to the terms and conditions thereof, and the Promissory Note being in default, the undersigned, James D. White, Jr., Trustee, does hereby give notice that he, as attorney, and/or agent, will sell the hereinafter described property on November 2, 2017, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., at the South door of the Courthouse in Celina, Clay County, Tennessee, to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand and free from the rights of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions of any kind, but subject to any delinquent or current real property taxes on the property, and any valid mineral and/or oil and gas leases. The property to be sold is described as follows, lying and being in the 1st Civil District of Clay County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
TRACT 3 – 17.94 ACRES
Beginning at a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the west margin of Arcott Road, being a comer of Lewis Arms
(50-340), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the west margin of
Arcott Road S34°00’40″W 110.35′; thence continuing with the west margin of Arcott Road around
a curve to the right an arc distance of21 1.52′ (Radius-206.02′, Chord-202.35′, Chord
Bearing-S6 3°25’26″W) to a comer in the north margin of Arcott Road; thence with the north
margin of Arcott Road N87°09’48″W 140.08′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new), being the southeast corner of
Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a corner of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence
leaving the north margin of Arcott Road and with the east line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59644)
NI6°27’47″E 219.02′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the northeast comer of Thomas & Barbara
Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the north line
of Thomas & Barbara Short (59644) S87°49’33″W 745.79′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the
northwe st corner of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms
Property (11-436); thence severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) N35°04’40″W
145.83′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence NI3°29’26″E 380.05′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the south margin of
Knob Creek Road; thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S70048’58”E 95.16′; thence
around a curve to the left an arc distance of 512.27′ (Radius-817.37, Chord-503.92′, Chord
Bearing-S88°46’14″E); thence N73°16’29″E 118.42′; thence around a curve to the left an arc
distance of 188.82′ (Radius-7I7.46′, Chord-188.28′, Chord Bearing -N65°44’07″E); thence N58°11
’45″E 153.16′; thence around a curve to the right an arc distance of 114.14′ (Radius-370.56′,
Chord-I 13.69′, Chord Bearing -N67°01’11″E); thence N75°50’38″E 111.72′; thence N79°06’52″E
84.12 ‘; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 83.25′ (Radius-367.01′, Chord-83.07″
Chord Bearing-N72°36’57″E); thence N66°07’03″E 49. 10′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new); thence leaving
the south margin of Knob Creek Road and severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436),
with the center ofa creek S38°26’37″E 103.05′; thence S45°38’22″E 34.86′; thence S61°20’44″E
24.97′ ; thence S78°48’54″E 68.60′; thence S58°37’50″E 33.94′; thence continuing to sever the land
of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S22°12’40″W 45.47′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a 6″ beech;
thence S59°632’17″E 58.92′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a 4″ ironwood; thence continuing to sever the
land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S20046’03”W 309.66′ to a 16″ hickory, being a comer of
Lewis Arms (50-340), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with a line
of Lewis Arms (50-340) N64°58’57″W 145.00′ to a 4″ maple; thence N60058’57″W 99.00′ to a 10″
hickory; thence S76°01’03″W 138.00′ to a 12″ hickory; thence S59°01’03″W75.00′; thence
S46°31’03″W 140.00′; thence S40050’39”W 102.69′ to a 12″ maple; thence continuing with a line
of Lewis Arms (50-340) S06°41’30″E 86.7 1′ to a 14″ white oak; thence S58°58’57″E 88.56′ to the
point of beginning. Containing 17.94 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett Surveying, 214
East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38501, Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S. #762, on May 13,
2010.
The above-described property is subject to a 20′ water line easement to the Northwest Clay County
Utility District, with the right to install, maintain, and upgrade said easement.
TRACT 4 – 31.25 ACRES
Beginning at a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the north margin of Arcott Road, being the southwest comer of
Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence
with the north margin of Arcott Road around a curve to the right an arc distance of 92.90′
(Radius-217.04′, Chord-92.20′, Chord Bearing-N65°10’12″W); thence N52°54’26″W 230.79′;
thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 149.29′ (Radius-145.13′, Chord-142.79′, Chord
Bearing-N82°22’38″W); thence S68°09’10″W 75.92′; thence around a curve to the right an arc
distance of 138.89′ (Radius-315.32′, Chord-I 37.77′, Chord BearingS80046’17″W); thence
N86°36’35″W 314.80′; thence continuing with the north margin of Arcott Road around a curve to
the right an arc distance of 44.98′ (Radius-98.82′, Chord-44.59′, Chord Bearing -N73°34’15″W) to
a 1/2″ pipe (old) in the north margin of Arcott Road, being a comer of Johnny Arms (53-6 13), also
being a corner of Radford Arms Property (1 1-436); thence leaving the north margin of Arcott
Road and with the east line of Johnny Arms (53-6 13) N09°33’43″W 146.06′ to a 14″ maple; thence
N07°22’40″E 192.36′ to a 14″ maple; thence N30002’59”E 152.39′ to a 16″ white oak; thence
continuing witb an east line of Johnny Arms (53-613) N22°20’15″E 42.03′ to a 10″ hickory; thence
N25°36’24″W 143.67′ to a 12″ hickory; thence N7 I”28’30″W 182.58′ to a 24″ oak in a fence line,
being in a line of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), being a common comer of Johnny Arms (53-613) and
Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with said line of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), being a fence
N04°48’00″W 18.58′ to an 8″ hickory; thence N03°15’IO”W 53.74′ to an 8″ chestnut; thence
N08°19’13″W 85.12′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at an elm in a fence line, being a common corner of
Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), Jane Burgett (54-3 17), and Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence
with an east line of Jane Burgett (54-317), being a fence NIo041’15″E 98.07′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new)
at a stump; thence N20055’28”E 36.99′ to a 16″ beech; thence N03°58’04″W 48.78′ to a 1/2″ rebar
(new) at a steel post; thence NOoo43’57″W 53.82′ to a 28″ beech, being a common corner of Jane
Burgett (54-317) Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), and Radford Arms Property (11-436);
thence with the south line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) S73°13’56″E 297.01′ to an 8″
maple; thence N72°42’30″E 79.78′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence N58°28’17″E 159.90′ to a steel post
(old); thence S74°39’06″E 126.94′ to a 12″ hickory; thence N75°34’23″E 53.12′ to a 14″ hickory,
being a comer of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), also being a comer of Radford Arms
Property (11-436); thence continuing with the east line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480)
N17°14’06″E 77.93′ to a steel post (old); thence N02°19’25″E 179.01′ to a steel post (old); thence
N19°37’27″E 335.35′ to a steel post (old); thence NIool7′ 55″E 160.79′ to a steel post (old); thence
continuing with the east line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) NI9°53’22″W 458.09′ to a
steel post (old) in the south margin of Knob Creek Road, being a corner of Donald & Virginia
Baumgart (77-480), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property ( 11-436); thence with the south
margin of Knob Creek Road S65°48’27″E 98.22′; thence around a curve to the right an arc
distance of211.94′ (Radius-815.Q3′, Chord-211.34′, Chord Bearing-S58°21’29″E); thence
S50054’31″E 40.23′; thence continuing with the south margin of Knob Creek Road around a curve
to the right an arc distance of279.04′ (Radius-364.58′, Chord -272.28′, Chord
Bearing-S28°58’55″E) to a comer in the west margin of Knob Creek Road; thence with the west
margin of Knob Creek Road S07°03’20″E 100.33′; thence around a curve to the right an arc
distance of 259.83′ (Radius-394.11′, Chord-255. 15′, Chord Bearing -SII °49’55″W); thence
S30043’10″W 108.18′; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 142.73′ (Radius-373.01′,
Chord-141.86′, Chord Bearing -S19°45’27″W); thence S08°47’43″W 92.94′; thence SII °43’47″W
134.46′; thence S13°32’13″W 239.27′; thenceSl l °00’57″W56.30′; thence continuing with the
west margin of Knob Creek Road around a curve to the left an arc distance of 211.95′
(Radius- I34.64′, Chord-190.74′, Chord Bearing-S34°05’01″E) to a comer in the south margin of
Knob Creek Road; thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S79°10’59″E 134.73′;
thence S72°45’18″E 73.03′; thence S70048’58″E 24.66′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new); thence leaving the
south margin of Knob Creek Road and severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436)
S13°29’26″W 380.05′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence S35°04’40″E 145.83′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being
the northwest comer of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms
Property (11-436); thence with the west line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644) S22°39’24″W
234.41′ to the point of beginning. Containing 31.25 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett
Surveying, 214 East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 3850 1, Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S.
#762, on May 13, 2010.
The above-described property is subject to a 20’ water line easement to the Northwest Clay County Utility District, with the right to install, maintain, and upgrade said easement.
And being the same lands conveyed to Jill Port from Jack Jones and Lisa Alwan by warranty deed dated April 28, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 107, pages 485-488, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants; easements, or set back lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights or redemption of any Governmental Agency, State or Federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to the following parties who may claim an interest in the above referenced property; Jill Port and Jack Jones, and subject to any party who may claim an interest in the above referenced property.
The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescheduled at the Trustee’s option at any time.
This 29th day of September, 2017.
JAMES D. WHITE, JR.,
Trustee