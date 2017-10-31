IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HERMAN LEE GOOLSBY, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-36

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the estate of Herman Lee Goolsby, who died on September 23, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 26th day of October, 2017.

Diane Anderson, Personal Representative

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

TO THE VOTERS OF CELINA, TENNESSEE

You are hereby notified that a State Primary Election will be held in all voting precincts in Clay County, Tennessee.

Tuesday November 7, 2017

BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9:00 A.M. AND 7:00 P.M.

The last day to register prior to the election is October 10, 2017. Early voting will begin in the election office Oct.18th -Nov. 2nd, 2017 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch from 12-1 p.m. Voting times on Saturday will be 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

The election office is located in the Clay County Community Center, 145 Cordell Hull Drive, and is handicap accessible. Regular office hours: Mon, Tues, Thur, and Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information please call 931-243-2536.

ATTENTION VOTERS

Please be prepared to show proof of identification when you go to vote Nov. 7th, 2017.

A Federal or State Government issued photo ID is required to vote, unless an exception applies. College student IDs will not be accepted. To learn more about the law and its exceptions, please call the Clay County Election Commission @ 243-2536 or visit GoVoteTN.com.

ATTENTION CANDIDATES

Display of campaign posters, signs or other campaign materials, distribution of campaign materials and solicitation of votes is strictly prohibited within 100 feet of any polling place. (TCA 2-7-111)

During the hours the polls are open, candidates are not to enter a polling place unless they are there to

cast their vote. (TCA 2-7-103)

CLAY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Carrell Clements, Chairman

Bart Cunningham, Secretary

Vernon Groce, Member

Ronald Bailey, Member

Deborah Burnette, Member

Wanda Daniels, Administrator

NOTICE

The Clay County Board of Education will have a

planning session

on Thursday,

November 9, 2017 at the Clay County Schools Central Office, beginning at 6:00 p.m. followed by the regular session

board meeting

at 6:30 p.m.

OFFICIAL BALLOT

STATE OF TENNESSEE

CLAY COUNTY

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

SPECIAL ELECTION

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

TENNESSEE SENATE

17th Senatorial District

Unexpired Term

Vote For One (1)

MARK PODY

WRITE-IN

OFFICIAL BALLOT

STATE OF TENNESSEE

CLAY COUNTY

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

SPECIAL ELECTION

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

TENNESSEE SENATE

17th Senatorial District

Unexpired Term

Vote For One (1)

MARY ALICE CARFI

WRITE-IN

POLLING PLACES

PRECINCT

ABSENTEE COUNTING BOARD &

PROVISIONAL COUNTING BOARD

(1STDistrict)

DENTON CROSSROADS

(2nd District)

HERMITAGE SPRINGS

(3RD District)

CELINA

(4TH District)

MAPLE GROVE

LOCATION

CLAY COUNTY COMMUNITY CTR

145 CORDELL HULL DR

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE 931-243-2536

DENTONS CROSSROADS

VOTING PRECINCT BUILDING

1004 CHITWOOD RD

MOSS, TN 38575

PHONE 931-258-4480

HERMITAGE SPRINGS SCHOOL

6000 CLAY CO HWY

RED BOILING SPGS, TN 37150

PHONE 615-699-2414

CLAY CO COMMUNITY CENTER

145 CORDELL HULL DR

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE 931-243-2536

MAPLE GROVE SCHOOL

1077 CLEO JOHNSON RD

ALLONS, TN 38541

PHONE 931-823-4838

BUTLERS LANDING

(5TH District)

BEECH BETHANY

PEA RIDGE

BUTLERS LANDING VOTING

PRECINCT BLDG

6771 GAINESBORO HWY

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE 931-243-3441

CLAY CO RE. PARK WOMENS BLDG

215 ARCOT RD

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE 931-243-3444

PEA RIDGE VOTING PRECINCT BLDG

37 ROCK SPRINGS RD

CELINA, TN 38551

PHONE 931-243-3443

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday,

November 14, 2017, at 4:30 PM at the Celina City Hall, 211 West Lake Avenue, Celina, TN 38551. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for Community

Development Block Grant Funds through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The hearing is open to the public

and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor’s

office at 931-243-2115

Joey Rich

Mayor, City of Celina

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLIFFORD JOEL AHLBERG, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-34

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Clifford Joel Ahlberg,

who died on October 7, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 17th day of October, 2017.

Brenda Jean Mitchell, Personal Representatives

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILMA DEAN SMITH, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-35

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Wilma Dean Smith, who died on October 10, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 17th day of October, 2017.

Jimmy D. Smith, Personal Representative

Diana F. Monroe, Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 128 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3270

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

Advertisement for Bid

OWNER: Clay County Schools, Ms. Rhonda Short, Administrative Assistant, Celina, Tennessee.

Sealed bids for the Clay County Schools Gym HVAC Upgrade, Celina, Tennessee will be received by the Owner at the Clay County Schools Board of Education Office, 520 Brown Street, Celina, TN 38551 until 2:00 PM CT, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 and at this time all bids will be opened and read aloud.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

Clay County Schools Celina, Tennessee

Upland Design Group, Inc. Crossville, Tennessee

Builders Exchange of Tennessee Knoxville, Tennessee

One set of documents may be obtained at the office of Upland Design Group, Inc., located at 362 Industrial Blvd., Crossville, Tennessee. A deposit of $150.00 will be refunded after the opening of bids to all bidders that provided a bona fide bid and provided the Drawings and Specifications are returned in good condition within ten days after receipt of bids. A charge of $100.00 per set of documents will be made to those who obtain Drawings and Specifications and fail to submit a bona fide bid. Addenda will be mailed only to Bidders of Record with plans deposits on file at the Architect’s Office.

A NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CT, beginning at Celina Elementary School. The purpose of this meeting is to explain the scope of work and to provide an opportunity for bidders to ask questions about the project. Bidders do not have to be present at the pre-bid meeting in order to submit a bid.

