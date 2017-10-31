Public notices for Clay County published November 1, 2017
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HERMAN LEE GOOLSBY, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-36
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the estate of Herman Lee Goolsby, who died on September 23, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);
(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.
This 26th day of October, 2017.
Diane Anderson, Personal Representative
James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535
L. René Davis, Clerk and Master
145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145
NOTICE OF ELECTION
STATE PRIMARY ELECTION
NOVEMBER 7, 2017
TO THE VOTERS OF CELINA, TENNESSEE
You are hereby notified that a State Primary Election will be held in all voting precincts in Clay County, Tennessee.
Tuesday November 7, 2017
BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9:00 A.M. AND 7:00 P.M.
The last day to register prior to the election is October 10, 2017. Early voting will begin in the election office Oct.18th -Nov. 2nd, 2017 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch from 12-1 p.m. Voting times on Saturday will be 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
The election office is located in the Clay County Community Center, 145 Cordell Hull Drive, and is handicap accessible. Regular office hours: Mon, Tues, Thur, and Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information please call 931-243-2536.
ATTENTION VOTERS
Please be prepared to show proof of identification when you go to vote Nov. 7th, 2017.
A Federal or State Government issued photo ID is required to vote, unless an exception applies. College student IDs will not be accepted. To learn more about the law and its exceptions, please call the Clay County Election Commission @ 243-2536 or visit GoVoteTN.com.
ATTENTION CANDIDATES
Display of campaign posters, signs or other campaign materials, distribution of campaign materials and solicitation of votes is strictly prohibited within 100 feet of any polling place. (TCA 2-7-111)
During the hours the polls are open, candidates are not to enter a polling place unless they are there to
cast their vote. (TCA 2-7-103)
CLAY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION
Carrell Clements, Chairman
Bart Cunningham, Secretary
Vernon Groce, Member
Ronald Bailey, Member
Deborah Burnette, Member
Wanda Daniels, Administrator
NOTICE
The Clay County Board of Education will have a
planning session
on Thursday,
November 9, 2017 at the Clay County Schools Central Office, beginning at 6:00 p.m. followed by the regular session
board meeting
at 6:30 p.m.
OFFICIAL BALLOT
STATE OF TENNESSEE
CLAY COUNTY
NOVEMBER 7, 2017
SPECIAL ELECTION
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
TENNESSEE SENATE
17th Senatorial District
Unexpired Term
Vote For One (1)
MARK PODY
WRITE-IN
OFFICIAL BALLOT
STATE OF TENNESSEE
CLAY COUNTY
NOVEMBER 7, 2017
SPECIAL ELECTION
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
TENNESSEE SENATE
17th Senatorial District
Unexpired Term
Vote For One (1)
MARY ALICE CARFI
WRITE-IN
POLLING PLACES
PRECINCT
ABSENTEE COUNTING BOARD &
PROVISIONAL COUNTING BOARD
(1STDistrict)
DENTON CROSSROADS
(2nd District)
HERMITAGE SPRINGS
(3RD District)
CELINA
(4TH District)
MAPLE GROVE
LOCATION
CLAY COUNTY COMMUNITY CTR
145 CORDELL HULL DR
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE 931-243-2536
DENTONS CROSSROADS
VOTING PRECINCT BUILDING
1004 CHITWOOD RD
MOSS, TN 38575
PHONE 931-258-4480
HERMITAGE SPRINGS SCHOOL
6000 CLAY CO HWY
RED BOILING SPGS, TN 37150
PHONE 615-699-2414
CLAY CO COMMUNITY CENTER
145 CORDELL HULL DR
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE 931-243-2536
MAPLE GROVE SCHOOL
1077 CLEO JOHNSON RD
ALLONS, TN 38541
PHONE 931-823-4838
BUTLERS LANDING
(5TH District)
BEECH BETHANY
PEA RIDGE
BUTLERS LANDING VOTING
PRECINCT BLDG
6771 GAINESBORO HWY
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE 931-243-3441
CLAY CO RE. PARK WOMENS BLDG
215 ARCOT RD
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE 931-243-3444
PEA RIDGE VOTING PRECINCT BLDG
37 ROCK SPRINGS RD
CELINA, TN 38551
PHONE 931-243-3443
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held on Tuesday,
November 14, 2017, at 4:30 PM at the Celina City Hall, 211 West Lake Avenue, Celina, TN 38551. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for Community
Development Block Grant Funds through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The hearing is open to the public
and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor’s
office at 931-243-2115
Joey Rich
Mayor, City of Celina
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLIFFORD JOEL AHLBERG, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-34
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Clifford Joel Ahlberg,
who died on October 7, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);
(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.
This 17th day of October, 2017.
Brenda Jean Mitchell, Personal Representatives
James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535
L. René Davis, Clerk and Master
145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILMA DEAN SMITH, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-35
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Wilma Dean Smith, who died on October 10, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);
(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.
This 17th day of October, 2017.
Jimmy D. Smith, Personal Representative
Diana F. Monroe, Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 128 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3270
L. René Davis, Clerk and Master
145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145
Advertisement for Bid
OWNER: Clay County Schools, Ms. Rhonda Short, Administrative Assistant, Celina, Tennessee.
Sealed bids for the Clay County Schools Gym HVAC Upgrade, Celina, Tennessee will be received by the Owner at the Clay County Schools Board of Education Office, 520 Brown Street, Celina, TN 38551 until 2:00 PM CT, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 and at this time all bids will be opened and read aloud.
The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:
Clay County Schools Celina, Tennessee
Upland Design Group, Inc. Crossville, Tennessee
Builders Exchange of Tennessee Knoxville, Tennessee
One set of documents may be obtained at the office of Upland Design Group, Inc., located at 362 Industrial Blvd., Crossville, Tennessee. A deposit of $150.00 will be refunded after the opening of bids to all bidders that provided a bona fide bid and provided the Drawings and Specifications are returned in good condition within ten days after receipt of bids. A charge of $100.00 per set of documents will be made to those who obtain Drawings and Specifications and fail to submit a bona fide bid. Addenda will be mailed only to Bidders of Record with plans deposits on file at the Architect’s Office.
A NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CT, beginning at Celina Elementary School. The purpose of this meeting is to explain the scope of work and to provide an opportunity for bidders to ask questions about the project. Bidders do not have to be present at the pre-bid meeting in order to submit a bid.
