IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY LUCILLE CRAWFORD, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-31

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of October, 2017, Letters

Testamentary in respect of the estate of Betty Lucille Crawford, who died on June 19, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 3rd day of October, 2017.

Thomas M. Price, Willie James Crawford, Jr.

and Ellen Joann McLerran, Personal Representatives

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BONNIE TORGERSEN, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-30

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Bonnie Torgersen, who died on August 19, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 2nd day of October, 2017.

Thomas Torgersen, Personal Representative

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

NOTICE

The Clay County Board of Education will have a

planning session

on Thursday,

October 19, 2017 at the Clay County Schools Central Office, beginning at 6:00 p.m. followed by the regular

session board

meeting at 6:30 p.m.

ELECTION NOTICE EARLY / ABSENTEE VOTING

STATE PRIMARY

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7, 2017

The Clay County Election Commission will be open for EARLY VOTING for any eligible voter to cast a ballot by personal appearance at the Election Commission Office located in the Clay County Community Center, 145 Cordell Hull Drive, Celina, Tennessee as follows:

OCT 18th 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Lunch – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

THRU NOV. 2ND

Registered Voters who will be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote by one of the following methods:

VOTING BY PERSONAL APPEARANCE

Beginning OCT. 18th thru NOV 2ND a Voter desiring to vote by personal appearance

shall go to the Election Commission Office, sign an application to vote and cast their

vote on a voting machine. The last day to vote by personal appearance is Thursday,

November 2nd , at 4:00 p.m.. STATE LAW REQUIRES THE VOTER TO HAVE

PROPER IDENTIFICATION.

The Election Commission does not discriminate on the Basis of Disability. If there are questions about needed accommodations in the voting process, Call 243-2536.

For additional information about Early Voting, please contact the Clay County Election Commission at 243-2536.

FEDERAL OR STATE GOVERNMENT ISSUED PHOTO ID IS NOW REQUIRED TO VOTE, UNLESS AN EXCEPTION APPLIES. COLLEGE STUDENT IDs WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAW AND ITS EXCEPTIONS, PLEASE CALL THE CLAY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION @ 243-2536 OR VISIT GoVoteTN.com

Clay County Election Commission

Carrell Clements, Chairman

Bart Cunningham, Secretary

Debbie Burnette, Member

Ronald Bailey, Member

Vernon Groce, Member

Wanda Daniels, Clay County Administrator of Elections

OFFICIAL BALLOT

STATE OF TENNESSEE

CLAY COUNTY

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

SPECIAL ELECTION

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

TENNESSEE SENATE

17th Senatorial District

Unexpired Term

Vote For One (1)

MARK PODY

WRITE-IN

OFFICIAL BALLOT

STATE OF TENNESSEE

CLAY COUNTY

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

SPECIAL ELECTION

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

TENNESSEE SENATE

17th Senatorial District

Unexpired Term

Vote For One (1)

MARY ALICE CARFI

WRITE-IN

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated May 1, 2017, of record at Trust Deed Book 143, pages 670674, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee, Jill Port, conveyed in trust to James D. White, Jr., that property herein after described to secure the payment of a certain promissory note; and

WHEREAS, Jack Jones, is presently the owner and holder of said Promissory Note and Deed of Trust above referred to, securing the indebtedness therein mentioned; and

WHEREAS, default has occurred under the terms of the Promissory Note and the Deed of Trust, thereby necessitating fore closure, and Jack Jones, has directed James D. White, Jr., as Trustee, to immediately commence foreclosure on the subject property;

NOW THEREFORE this Trustee’s Notice of Sale, default having occurred in the payment of the Promissory Note according to the terms and conditions thereof, and the Promissory Note being in default, the undersigned, James D. White, Jr., Trustee, does hereby give notice that he, as attorney, and/or agent, will sell the hereinafter described property on November 2, 2017, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., at the South door of the Courthouse in Celina, Clay County, Tennessee, to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand and free from the rights of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions of any kind, but subject to any delinquent or current real property taxes on the property, and any valid mineral and/or oil and gas leases. The property to be sold is described as follows, lying and being in the 1st Civil District of Clay County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

TRACT 3 – 17.94 ACRES

Beginning at a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the west margin of Arcott Road, being a comer of Lewis Arms

(50-340), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the west margin of

Arcott Road S34°00’40″W 110.35′; thence continuing with the west margin of Arcott Road around

a curve to the right an arc distance of21 1.52′ (Radius-206.02′, Chord-202.35′, Chord

Bearing-S6 3°25’26″W) to a comer in the north margin of Arcott Road; thence with the north

margin of Arcott Road N87°09’48″W 140.08′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new), being the southeast corner of

Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a corner of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence

leaving the north margin of Arcott Road and with the east line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59644)

NI6°27’47″E 219.02′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the northeast comer of Thomas & Barbara

Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the north line

of Thomas & Barbara Short (59644) S87°49’33″W 745.79′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the

northwe st corner of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms

Property (11-436); thence severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) N35°04’40″W

145.83′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence NI3°29’26″E 380.05′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the south margin of

Knob Creek Road; thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S70048’58”E 95.16′; thence

around a curve to the left an arc distance of 512.27′ (Radius-817.37, Chord-503.92′, Chord

Bearing-S88°46’14″E); thence N73°16’29″E 118.42′; thence around a curve to the left an arc

distance of 188.82′ (Radius-7I7.46′, Chord-188.28′, Chord Bearing -N65°44’07″E); thence N58°11

’45″E 153.16′; thence around a curve to the right an arc distance of 114.14′ (Radius-370.56′,

Chord-I 13.69′, Chord Bearing -N67°01’11″E); thence N75°50’38″E 111.72′; thence N79°06’52″E

84.12 ‘; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 83.25′ (Radius-367.01′, Chord-83.07″

Chord Bearing-N72°36’57″E); thence N66°07’03″E 49. 10′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new); thence leaving

the south margin of Knob Creek Road and severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436),

with the center ofa creek S38°26’37″E 103.05′; thence S45°38’22″E 34.86′; thence S61°20’44″E

24.97′ ; thence S78°48’54″E 68.60′; thence S58°37’50″E 33.94′; thence continuing to sever the land

of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S22°12’40″W 45.47′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a 6″ beech;

thence S59°632’17″E 58.92′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a 4″ ironwood; thence continuing to sever the

land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S20046’03”W 309.66′ to a 16″ hickory, being a comer of

Lewis Arms (50-340), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with a line

of Lewis Arms (50-340) N64°58’57″W 145.00′ to a 4″ maple; thence N60058’57″W 99.00′ to a 10″

hickory; thence S76°01’03″W 138.00′ to a 12″ hickory; thence S59°01’03″W75.00′; thence

S46°31’03″W 140.00′; thence S40050’39”W 102.69′ to a 12″ maple; thence continuing with a line

of Lewis Arms (50-340) S06°41’30″E 86.7 1′ to a 14″ white oak; thence S58°58’57″E 88.56′ to the

point of beginning. Containing 17.94 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett Surveying, 214

East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38501, Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S. #762, on May 13,

2010.

The above-described property is subject to a 20′ water line easement to the Northwest Clay County

Utility District, with the right to install, maintain, and upgrade said easement.

TRACT 4 – 31.25 ACRES

Beginning at a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the north margin of Arcott Road, being the southwest comer of

Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence

with the north margin of Arcott Road around a curve to the right an arc distance of 92.90′

(Radius-217.04′, Chord-92.20′, Chord Bearing-N65°10’12″W); thence N52°54’26″W 230.79′;

thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 149.29′ (Radius-145.13′, Chord-142.79′, Chord

Bearing-N82°22’38″W); thence S68°09’10″W 75.92′; thence around a curve to the right an arc

distance of 138.89′ (Radius-315.32′, Chord-I 37.77′, Chord BearingS80046’17″W); thence

N86°36’35″W 314.80′; thence continuing with the north margin of Arcott Road around a curve to

the right an arc distance of 44.98′ (Radius-98.82′, Chord-44.59′, Chord Bearing -N73°34’15″W) to

a 1/2″ pipe (old) in the north margin of Arcott Road, being a comer of Johnny Arms (53-6 13), also

being a corner of Radford Arms Property (1 1-436); thence leaving the north margin of Arcott

Road and with the east line of Johnny Arms (53-6 13) N09°33’43″W 146.06′ to a 14″ maple; thence

N07°22’40″E 192.36′ to a 14″ maple; thence N30002’59”E 152.39′ to a 16″ white oak; thence

continuing witb an east line of Johnny Arms (53-613) N22°20’15″E 42.03′ to a 10″ hickory; thence

N25°36’24″W 143.67′ to a 12″ hickory; thence N7 I”28’30″W 182.58′ to a 24″ oak in a fence line,

being in a line of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), being a common comer of Johnny Arms (53-613) and

Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with said line of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), being a fence

N04°48’00″W 18.58′ to an 8″ hickory; thence N03°15’IO”W 53.74′ to an 8″ chestnut; thence

N08°19’13″W 85.12′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at an elm in a fence line, being a common corner of

Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), Jane Burgett (54-3 17), and Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence

with an east line of Jane Burgett (54-317), being a fence NIo041’15″E 98.07′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new)

at a stump; thence N20055’28”E 36.99′ to a 16″ beech; thence N03°58’04″W 48.78′ to a 1/2″ rebar

(new) at a steel post; thence NOoo43’57″W 53.82′ to a 28″ beech, being a common corner of Jane

Burgett (54-317) Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), and Radford Arms Property (11-436);

thence with the south line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) S73°13’56″E 297.01′ to an 8″

maple; thence N72°42’30″E 79.78′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence N58°28’17″E 159.90′ to a steel post

(old); thence S74°39’06″E 126.94′ to a 12″ hickory; thence N75°34’23″E 53.12′ to a 14″ hickory,

being a comer of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), also being a comer of Radford Arms

Property (11-436); thence continuing with the east line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480)

N17°14’06″E 77.93′ to a steel post (old); thence N02°19’25″E 179.01′ to a steel post (old); thence

N19°37’27″E 335.35′ to a steel post (old); thence NIool7′ 55″E 160.79′ to a steel post (old); thence

continuing with the east line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) NI9°53’22″W 458.09′ to a

steel post (old) in the south margin of Knob Creek Road, being a corner of Donald & Virginia

Baumgart (77-480), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property ( 11-436); thence with the south

margin of Knob Creek Road S65°48’27″E 98.22′; thence around a curve to the right an arc

distance of211.94′ (Radius-815.Q3′, Chord-211.34′, Chord Bearing-S58°21’29″E); thence

S50054’31″E 40.23′; thence continuing with the south margin of Knob Creek Road around a curve

to the right an arc distance of279.04′ (Radius-364.58′, Chord -272.28′, Chord

Bearing-S28°58’55″E) to a comer in the west margin of Knob Creek Road; thence with the west

margin of Knob Creek Road S07°03’20″E 100.33′; thence around a curve to the right an arc

distance of 259.83′ (Radius-394.11′, Chord-255. 15′, Chord Bearing -SII °49’55″W); thence

S30043’10″W 108.18′; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 142.73′ (Radius-373.01′,

Chord-141.86′, Chord Bearing -S19°45’27″W); thence S08°47’43″W 92.94′; thence SII °43’47″W

134.46′; thence S13°32’13″W 239.27′; thenceSl l °00’57″W56.30′; thence continuing with the

west margin of Knob Creek Road around a curve to the left an arc distance of 211.95′

(Radius- I34.64′, Chord-190.74′, Chord Bearing-S34°05’01″E) to a comer in the south margin of

Knob Creek Road; thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S79°10’59″E 134.73′;

thence S72°45’18″E 73.03′; thence S70048’58″E 24.66′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new); thence leaving the

south margin of Knob Creek Road and severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436)

S13°29’26″W 380.05′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence S35°04’40″E 145.83′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being

the northwest comer of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms

Property (11-436); thence with the west line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644) S22°39’24″W

234.41′ to the point of beginning. Containing 31.25 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett

Surveying, 214 East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 3850 1, Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S.

#762, on May 13, 2010.

The above-described property is subject to a 20’ water line easement to the Northwest Clay County Utility District, with the right to install, maintain, and upgrade said easement.

And being the same lands conveyed to Jill Port from Jack Jones and Lisa Alwan by warranty deed dated April 28, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 107, pages 485-488, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants; easements, or set back lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights or redemption of any Governmental Agency, State or Federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to the following parties who may claim an interest in the above referenced property; Jill Port and Jack Jones, and subject to any party who may claim an interest in the above referenced property.

The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescheduled at the Trustee’s option at any time.

This 29th day of September, 2017.

JAMES D. WHITE, JR.,

Trustee

