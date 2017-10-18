IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF JACK LYNN JONES, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-32 Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Jack Lynn Jones, who died on October 7, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred. (1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); (b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death. This 12th day of October, 2017. Betty White & Shirley Melton, Personal Representatives James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535 L. René Davis, Clerk and Master 145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF J.L. LAYMAN aka JAMES H. LAYMAN, Deceased • Case No. 2017-PR-33 Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the estate of J.L. Layman aka James H. Layman, who died on September 26, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred. (1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); (b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death. This 13th day of October, 2017. Tammera E. Layman, Personal Representative Lynda W. Patterson, Attorney for Estate 209 A West Main Street • Livingston, TN 38570 • 931-823-8487 L. René Davis, Clerk and Master 145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF BETTY LUCILLE CRAWFORD, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-31 Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Betty Lucille Crawford, who died on June 19, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred. (1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); (b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death. This 3rd day of October, 2017. Thomas M. Price, Willie James Crawford, Jr. and Ellen Joann McLerran, Personal Representatives James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535 L. René Davis, Clerk and Master 145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF BONNIE TORGERSEN, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-30 Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Bonnie Torgersen, who died on August 19, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred. (1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); (b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death. This 2nd day of October, 2017. Thomas Torgersen, Personal Representative James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535 L. René Davis, Clerk and Master 145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated May 1, 2017, of record at Trust Deed Book 143, pages 670674, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee, Jill Port, conveyed in trust to James D. White, Jr., that property herein after described to secure the payment of a certain promissory note; and WHEREAS, Jack Jones, is presently the owner and holder of said Promissory Note and Deed of Trust above referred to, securing the indebtedness therein mentioned; and WHEREAS, default has occurred under the terms of the Promissory Note and the Deed of Trust, thereby necessitating fore closure, and Jack Jones, has directed James D. White, Jr., as Trustee, to immediately commence foreclosure on the subject property; NOW THEREFORE this Trustee’s Notice of Sale, default having occurred in the payment of the Promissory Note according to the terms and conditions thereof, and the Promissory Note being in default, the undersigned, James D. White, Jr., Trustee, does hereby give notice that he, as attorney, and/or agent, will sell the hereinafter described property on November 2, 2017, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., at the South door of the Courthouse in Celina, Clay County, Tennessee, to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand and free from the rights of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions of any kind, but subject to any delinquent or current real property taxes on the property, and any valid mineral and/or oil and gas leases. The property to be sold is described as follows, lying and being in the 1st Civil District of Clay County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit: TRACT 3 – 17.94 ACRES Beginning at a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the west margin of Arcott Road, being a comer of Lewis Arms (50-340), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the west margin of Arcott Road S34°00’40″W 110.35′; thence continuing with the west margin of Arcott Road around a curve to the right an arc distance of21 1.52′ (Radius-206.02′, Chord-202.35′, Chord Bearing-S6 3°25’26″W) to a comer in the north margin of Arcott Road; thence with the north margin of Arcott Road N87°09’48″W 140.08′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new), being the southeast corner of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a corner of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence leaving the north margin of Arcott Road and with the east line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59644) NI6°27’47″E 219.02′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the northeast comer of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the north line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59644) S87°49’33″W 745.79′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the northwe st corner of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) N35°04’40″W 145.83′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence NI3°29’26″E 380.05′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the south margin of Knob Creek Road; thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S70048’58”E 95.16′; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 512.27′ (Radius-817.37, Chord-503.92′, Chord Bearing-S88°46’14″E); thence N73°16’29″E 118.42′; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 188.82′ (Radius-7I7.46′, Chord-188.28′, Chord Bearing -N65°44’07″E); thence N58°11 ’45″E 153.16′; thence around a curve to the right an arc distance of 114.14′ (Radius-370.56′, Chord-I 13.69′, Chord Bearing -N67°01’11″E); thence N75°50’38″E 111.72′; thence N79°06’52″E 84.12 ‘; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 83.25′ (Radius-367.01′, Chord-83.07″ Chord Bearing-N72°36’57″E); thence N66°07’03″E 49. 10′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new); thence leaving the south margin of Knob Creek Road and severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436), with the center ofa creek S38°26’37″E 103.05′; thence S45°38’22″E 34.86′; thence S61°20’44″E 24.97′ ; thence S78°48’54″E 68.60′; thence S58°37’50″E 33.94′; thence continuing to sever the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S22°12’40″W 45.47′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a 6″ beech; thence S59°632’17″E 58.92′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a 4″ ironwood; thence continuing to sever the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S20046’03”W 309.66′ to a 16″ hickory, being a comer of Lewis Arms (50-340), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with a line of Lewis Arms (50-340) N64°58’57″W 145.00′ to a 4″ maple; thence N60058’57″W 99.00′ to a 10″ hickory; thence S76°01’03″W 138.00′ to a 12″ hickory; thence S59°01’03″W75.00′; thence S46°31’03″W 140.00′; thence S40050’39”W 102.69′ to a 12″ maple; thence continuing with a line of Lewis Arms (50-340) S06°41’30″E 86.7 1′ to a 14″ white oak; thence S58°58’57″E 88.56′ to the point of beginning. Containing 17.94 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett Surveying, 214 East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38501, Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S. #762, on May 13, 2010. The above-described property is subject to a 20′ water line easement to the Northwest Clay County Utility District, with the right to install, maintain, and upgrade said easement. TRACT 4 – 31.25 ACRES Beginning at a 1/2″ rebar (new) in the north margin of Arcott Road, being the southwest comer of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the north margin of Arcott Road around a curve to the right an arc distance of 92.90′ (Radius-217.04′, Chord-92.20′, Chord Bearing-N65°10’12″W); thence N52°54’26″W 230.79′; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 149.29′ (Radius-145.13′, Chord-142.79′, Chord Bearing-N82°22’38″W); thence S68°09’10″W 75.92′; thence around a curve to the right an arc distance of 138.89′ (Radius-315.32′, Chord-I 37.77′, Chord BearingS80046’17″W); thence N86°36’35″W 314.80′; thence continuing with the north margin of Arcott Road around a curve to the right an arc distance of 44.98′ (Radius-98.82′, Chord-44.59′, Chord Bearing -N73°34’15″W) to a 1/2″ pipe (old) in the north margin of Arcott Road, being a comer of Johnny Arms (53-6 13), also being a corner of Radford Arms Property (1 1-436); thence leaving the north margin of Arcott Road and with the east line of Johnny Arms (53-6 13) N09°33’43″W 146.06′ to a 14″ maple; thence N07°22’40″E 192.36′ to a 14″ maple; thence N30002’59”E 152.39′ to a 16″ white oak; thence continuing witb an east line of Johnny Arms (53-613) N22°20’15″E 42.03′ to a 10″ hickory; thence N25°36’24″W 143.67′ to a 12″ hickory; thence N7 I”28’30″W 182.58′ to a 24″ oak in a fence line, being in a line of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), being a common comer of Johnny Arms (53-613) and Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with said line of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), being a fence N04°48’00″W 18.58′ to an 8″ hickory; thence N03°15’IO”W 53.74′ to an 8″ chestnut; thence N08°19’13″W 85.12′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at an elm in a fence line, being a common corner of Ricky Trobaugh (90-588), Jane Burgett (54-3 17), and Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with an east line of Jane Burgett (54-317), being a fence NIo041’15″E 98.07′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a stump; thence N20055’28”E 36.99′ to a 16″ beech; thence N03°58’04″W 48.78′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new) at a steel post; thence NOoo43’57″W 53.82′ to a 28″ beech, being a common corner of Jane Burgett (54-317) Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), and Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the south line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) S73°13’56″E 297.01′ to an 8″ maple; thence N72°42’30″E 79.78′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence N58°28’17″E 159.90′ to a steel post (old); thence S74°39’06″E 126.94′ to a 12″ hickory; thence N75°34’23″E 53.12′ to a 14″ hickory, being a comer of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence continuing with the east line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) N17°14’06″E 77.93′ to a steel post (old); thence N02°19’25″E 179.01′ to a steel post (old); thence N19°37’27″E 335.35′ to a steel post (old); thence NIool7′ 55″E 160.79′ to a steel post (old); thence continuing with the east line of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480) NI9°53’22″W 458.09′ to a steel post (old) in the south margin of Knob Creek Road, being a corner of Donald & Virginia Baumgart (77-480), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property ( 11-436); thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S65°48’27″E 98.22′; thence around a curve to the right an arc distance of211.94′ (Radius-815.Q3′, Chord-211.34′, Chord Bearing-S58°21’29″E); thence S50054’31″E 40.23′; thence continuing with the south margin of Knob Creek Road around a curve to the right an arc distance of279.04′ (Radius-364.58′, Chord -272.28′, Chord Bearing-S28°58’55″E) to a comer in the west margin of Knob Creek Road; thence with the west margin of Knob Creek Road S07°03’20″E 100.33′; thence around a curve to the right an arc distance of 259.83′ (Radius-394.11′, Chord-255. 15′, Chord Bearing -SII °49’55″W); thence S30043’10″W 108.18′; thence around a curve to the left an arc distance of 142.73′ (Radius-373.01′, Chord-141.86′, Chord Bearing -S19°45’27″W); thence S08°47’43″W 92.94′; thence SII °43’47″W 134.46′; thence S13°32’13″W 239.27′; thenceSl l °00’57″W56.30′; thence continuing with the west margin of Knob Creek Road around a curve to the left an arc distance of 211.95′ (Radius- I34.64′, Chord-190.74′, Chord Bearing-S34°05’01″E) to a comer in the south margin of Knob Creek Road; thence with the south margin of Knob Creek Road S79°10’59″E 134.73′; thence S72°45’18″E 73.03′; thence S70048’58″E 24.66′ to a 1/2″ rebar (new); thence leaving the south margin of Knob Creek Road and severing the land of Radford Arms Property (11-436) S13°29’26″W 380.05′ to a 12″ buckeye; thence S35°04’40″E 145.83′ to a 1/2″ rebar (old), being the northwest comer of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644), also being a comer of Radford Arms Property (11-436); thence with the west line of Thomas & Barbara Short (59-644) S22°39’24″W 234.41′ to the point of beginning. Containing 31.25 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett Surveying, 214 East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee, 3850 1, Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S. #762, on May 13, 2010. The above-described property is subject to a 20’ water line easement to the Northwest Clay County Utility District, with the right to install, maintain, and upgrade said easement. And being the same lands conveyed to Jill Port from Jack Jones and Lisa Alwan by warranty deed dated April 28, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 107, pages 485-488, Register’s Office of Clay County, Tennessee. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants; easements, or set back lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights or redemption of any Governmental Agency, State or Federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to the following parties who may claim an interest in the above referenced property; Jill Port and Jack Jones, and subject to any party who may claim an interest in the above referenced property. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescheduled at the Trustee’s option at any time. This 29th day of September, 2017. JAMES D. WHITE, JR., Trustee

NOTICE From Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative The Tennessee Regulatory Authority designated Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative (“Twin Lakes”) the “Eligible Telecommunications Carrier” for its service area for universal service purposes. The goal of universal service is to provide all citizens access to essential telecommunications services. Twin Lakes provides the supported services—voice telephony service and broadband Internet access service—throughout its designated service area. This includes access to: • Voice grade access to the public switched network • Minutes of use for local service provided at no additional charge • Access to emergency services provided by local government or other public safety organizations, such as 911 and enhanced 911 • Toll limitation service for qualifying low-income customers • Broadband Internet access service which includes the capability to send data to and receive data from the Internet, but excludes dial-up service. Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative provides basic single party residence (with unlimited local usage) and basic business service for rates which range from $18.00 for residential customers and $27.50-$35.00 for business customers. Broadband Internet access service is provided at rates which start at $39.99 per month for residential customers and $54.99 per month for business customers. In addition, Twin Lakes provides one copy of its annual local directory without charge. Touch tone service is available at no additional charge per month. Twin Lakes would be pleased to provide you with specific rates for your area upon request. Twin Lakes o ers qualified customers Lifeline Service. Lifeline is a non-transferable, federal benefit that makes monthly phone or broadband service more a ordable. Eligible households may apply the monthly Lifeline discount on either voice (home or wireless) or broadband (home or wireless), but not both. The current discount provided under Twin Lakes Lifeline service is $9.25 per month for the federal discount for each month the customer qualifies. A household is eligible for the Lifeline discount if the customer’s annual household income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines. You may also qualify for the Lifeline program if a customer, a dependent, or the customer’s household participates in one or more of the following programs: • Medicaid • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) • Supplemental Security Income; • Federal Public Housing Assistance (Section 8) • Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit. Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative and its subsidiaries will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. It is the intent of the Twin Lakes to fully comply with the provision of Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Twin Lakes is committed to a moral, ethical, and legal responsibility to ensure equitable employment practices and the delivery of Cooperative services regardless of an individual’s race, color, religion, national origin, age, disability, gender or political a iliation. If you have any questions, please call Twin Lakes at 1-800-644-8582.