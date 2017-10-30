IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JACK LYNN JONES, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-32

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Jack Lynn Jones, who died on October 7, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 12th day of October, 2017.

Betty White & Shirley Melton, Personal Representatives

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF J.L. LAYMAN aka JAMES H. LAYMAN, Deceased • Case No. 2017-PR-33

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the estate of J.L. Layman aka James H. Layman, who died on September 26, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 13th day of October, 2017.

Tammera E. Layman, Personal Representative

Lynda W. Patterson, Attorney for Estate

209 A West Main Street • Livingston, TN 38570 • 931-823-8487

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday,

November 14, 2017, at 4:30 PM at the Celina City Hall, 211 West Lake Avenue, Celina, TN 38551. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for Community

Development Block Grant Funds through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The hearing is open to the public

and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor’s

office at 931-243-2115

Joey Rich

Mayor, City of Celina

Advertisement for Bid

OWNER: Clay County Schools, Ms. Rhonda Short, Administrative Assistant, Celina, Tennessee.

Sealed bids for the Clay County Schools Gym HVAC Upgrade, Celina, Tennessee will be received by the Owner at the Clay County Schools Board of Education Office, 520 Brown Street, Celina, TN 38551 until 2:00 PM CT, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 and at this time all bids will be opened and read aloud.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

Clay County Schools Celina, Tennessee

Upland Design Group, Inc. Crossville, Tennessee

Builders Exchange of Tennessee Knoxville, Tennessee

One set of documents may be obtained at the office of Upland Design Group, Inc., located at 362 Industrial Blvd., Crossville, Tennessee. A deposit of $150.00 will be refunded after the opening of bids to all bidders that provided a bona fide bid and provided the Drawings and Specifications are returned in good condition within ten days after receipt of bids. A charge of $100.00 per set of documents will be made to those who obtain Drawings and Specifications and fail to submit a bona fide bid. Addenda will be mailed only to Bidders of Record with plans deposits on file at the Architect’s Office.

A NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CT, beginning at Celina Elementary School. The purpose of this meeting is to explain the scope of work and to provide an opportunity for bidders to ask questions about the project. Bidders do not have to be present at the pre-bid meeting in order to submit a bid.

Public Notice

Sealed bids for the purpose of supplying

fuel to entities of Clay County Government that include the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Sanitation

Department, and Maintenance Department will be accepted at the Clay County Mayor’s office or at the County Commission meeting until 6:30 p.m. on November 6, 2017. For additional information please contact the County Mayor’s Office at 931-243-2161. Clay County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Dale Reagan

Clay County Mayor

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLIFFORD JOEL AHLBERG, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-34

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Clifford Joel Ahlberg,

who died on October 7, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 17th day of October, 2017.

Brenda Jean Mitchell, Personal Representatives

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILMA DEAN SMITH, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-35

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Wilma Dean Smith, who died on October 10, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 17th day of October, 2017.

Jimmy D. Smith, Personal Representative

Diana F. Monroe, Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 128 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3270

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145