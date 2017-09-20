Public notices for Clay County published Sept. 20, 2017
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CONSOLIDATED CIVIL ACTION NO. 2017-CV-4200
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE for the use and benefit of CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiff.
vs.
DELINQUENTTAXPAYERS FOR 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 AND 2015
Defendants.
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit filed in this cause that each of the persons named on Exhibit“A” attached hereto are non- residents of the State of Tennessee, or that the residence of the Defendant named is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary summons cannot be served upon them, each of the above named persons are, therefore, commanded to serve upon James D. White, Jr., Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 333, 101 Green Street, Celina, Tennessee, 38551, an Answer to the Complaint filed against them in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, same being October 4, 2017, as required by law, otherwise judgment by default will be taken against each of the persons not answering. If the name of the Defendant is followed by the notation“(deceased)”, this Notice is intended for the heirs, beneficiaries, or assigns of the de- ceased Defendant. It is further ordered that this Notice be published and appear in the Dale Hollow Horizon for four (4) consecutive weeks.
L. Rene’ Davis, Clerk & Master EXHIBIT “A”
Andrews, Mrs. Bart, deceased
Bellar, Malcom W.
Bilbery, Brad/ Brian Bilbery/
Amanda Bilbery/ Diana Reagan/ Tyler Reagan/ Cody Reagan/ Caleb Reagan/
Shemenia Reagan/ William Reagan, deceased/ Luke Nevels/ Laura Nevels/
Michele Reagan Roberts, deceased
Blakley, Barry
Brzezinski, Diane/ Debra
Mellendorf/ Donald Mellendorf
Burnette, Diane Doris
Burris, Clifton, deceased Caldwell, Jay B.
Crawford, Oral, deceased Crowder, Darrell
Daniels, Willie
Davis, John Hunt
Edwards, Stephen, deceased
Finley, Evelyn
Hamilton, Luke, deceased
Hamilton, Scribe, deceased
Harding, Gregory Steven
Haston, Janice E.
Hensley, J R, deceased/ Louise Hensley
Heston, Scott/Sarah Heston
Hinton, Jefferson
Johnson, Sam D
Martin, Furman T III
Medina, Jorge M/ Maydelmis Diaz
Mendenhall, Robert D.
Mowers, Jeff/ Diana Mowers
Oakley, Charles
Page, Mrs. Lockie, deceased
Page, Nard, deceased
Plumlee, Bertie, deceased
Plumlee, Walter, deceased
Pierpont, Lamira
Robinson, Albert E., Jr.
Robinson, Lee H.
Scott, Mike/ Nora Scott
Shirley, Richard
Singer, Noel/ Deborah Tinsley
Skipworth, Ina
Smith, Richard J.
Spears, Wyneshia
Spivey, Eva Dean, deceased
Stovall, Andrew/ Sharon Hamilton
Strong, Caley
Turner, Thomas
Vaquez, Inry Perez/
Patricia Gimenez Nery
Villauicencio, Bienvenido/
Angela Villauicencio
Wentland, Jerry, deceased
Williams, Allen Yeager,Violet Mae
York, Jessie/ Brookie York
