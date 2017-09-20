IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CONSOLIDATED CIVIL ACTION NO. 2017-CV-4200

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE for the use and benefit of CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE,

Plaintiff.

vs.

DELINQUENTTAXPAYERS FOR 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 AND 2015

Defendants.

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit filed in this cause that each of the persons named on Exhibit“A” attached hereto are non- residents of the State of Tennessee, or that the residence of the Defendant named is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary summons cannot be served upon them, each of the above named persons are, therefore, commanded to serve upon James D. White, Jr., Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 333, 101 Green Street, Celina, Tennessee, 38551, an Answer to the Complaint filed against them in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, same being October 4, 2017, as required by law, otherwise judgment by default will be taken against each of the persons not answering. If the name of the Defendant is followed by the notation“(deceased)”, this Notice is intended for the heirs, beneficiaries, or assigns of the de- ceased Defendant. It is further ordered that this Notice be published and appear in the Dale Hollow Horizon for four (4) consecutive weeks.

L. Rene’ Davis, Clerk & Master EXHIBIT “A”

Andrews, Mrs. Bart, deceased

Bellar, Malcom W.

Bilbery, Brad/ Brian Bilbery/

Amanda Bilbery/ Diana Reagan/ Tyler Reagan/ Cody Reagan/ Caleb Reagan/

Shemenia Reagan/ William Reagan, deceased/ Luke Nevels/ Laura Nevels/

Michele Reagan Roberts, deceased

Blakley, Barry

Brzezinski, Diane/ Debra

Mellendorf/ Donald Mellendorf

Burnette, Diane Doris

Burris, Clifton, deceased Caldwell, Jay B.

Crawford, Oral, deceased Crowder, Darrell

Daniels, Willie

Davis, John Hunt

Edwards, Stephen, deceased

Finley, Evelyn

Hamilton, Luke, deceased

Hamilton, Scribe, deceased

Harding, Gregory Steven

Haston, Janice E.

Hensley, J R, deceased/ Louise Hensley

Heston, Scott/Sarah Heston

Hinton, Jefferson

Johnson, Sam D

Martin, Furman T III

Medina, Jorge M/ Maydelmis Diaz

Mendenhall, Robert D.

Mowers, Jeff/ Diana Mowers

Oakley, Charles

Page, Mrs. Lockie, deceased

Page, Nard, deceased

Plumlee, Bertie, deceased

Plumlee, Walter, deceased

Pierpont, Lamira

Robinson, Albert E., Jr.

Robinson, Lee H.

Scott, Mike/ Nora Scott

Shirley, Richard

Singer, Noel/ Deborah Tinsley

Skipworth, Ina

Smith, Richard J.

Spears, Wyneshia

Spivey, Eva Dean, deceased

Stovall, Andrew/ Sharon Hamilton

Strong, Caley

Turner, Thomas

Vaquez, Inry Perez/

Patricia Gimenez Nery

Villauicencio, Bienvenido/

Angela Villauicencio

Wentland, Jerry, deceased

Williams, Allen Yeager,Violet Mae

York, Jessie/ Brookie York

•