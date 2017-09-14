IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

for the use and benefit of

CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE,

Plaintiff. CONSOLIDATED CIVIL

ACTION NO. 2017-CV-4200

vs.

DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS FOR

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013,

2014 AND 2015

Defendants.

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit filed in this cause that each of the persons named on Exhibit “A” attached hereto are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or that the residence of the Defendant named is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary summons cannot be served upon them, each of the above named persons are, therefore, commanded to serve upon James D. White, Jr., Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 333, 101 Green Street, Celina, Tennessee, 38551, an Answer to the Complaint filed against them in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, same being October 4, 2017, as required by law, otherwise judgment

by default will be taken against each of the persons not answering. If the name of the Defendant is followed by the notation “(deceased)”, this Notice is intended for the heirs, beneficiaries, or assigns of the deceased

Defendant. It is further ordered that this Notice be published and appear in the Dale Hollow Horizon for four (4) consecutive weeks.

L. Rene’ Davis, Clerk & Master

EXHIBIT “A”

Andrews, Mrs. Bart, deceased

Bellar, Malcom W.

Bilbery, Brad/ Brian Bilbery/

Amanda Bilbery/ Diana Reagan/

Tyler Reagan/ Cody Reagan/ Caleb Reagan/ Shemenia

Reagan/ William Reagan,

deceased/ Luke Nevels/ Laura Nevels/ Michele Reagan

Roberts, deceased

Blakley, Barry

Brzezinski, Diane/ Debra

Mellendorf/ Donald Mellendorf

Burnette, Diane Doris

Burris, Clifton, deceased

Caldwell, Jay B.

Crawford, Oral, deceased

Crowder, Darrell

Daniels, Willie

Davis, John Hunt

Edwards, Stephen, deceased

Finley, Evelyn

Hamilton, Luke, deceased

Hamilton, Scribe, deceased

Harding, Gregory Steven

Haston, Janice E.

Hensley, J R, deceased/ Louise Hensley,

Heston, Scott/Sarah Heston

Hinton, Jefferson

Johnson, Sam D.

Martin, Furman T III

Medina, Jorge M/ Maydelmis Diaz

Mendenhall, Robert D.

Mowers, Jeff/ Diana Mowers

Oakley, Charles

Page, Mrs. Lockie, deceased

Page, Nard, deceased

Plumlee, Bertie, deceased

Plumlee, Walter, deceased

Pierpont, Lamira

Robinson, Albert E., Jr.

Robinson, Lee H.

Scott, Mike/ Nora Scott

Shirley, Richard

Singer, Noel/ Deborah Tinsley

Skipworth, Ina

Smith, Richard J.

Spears, Wyneshia

Spivey, Eva Dean, deceased

Stovall, Andrew/ Sharon Hamilton

Strong, Caley

Turner, Thomas

Vaquez, Inry Perez/

Patricia Gimenez Nery

Villauicencio, Bienvenido/

Angela Villauicencio

Wentland, Jerry, deceased

Williams, Allen

Yeager, Violet Mae

York, Jessie/ Brookie York

•

ELECTION UPDATE

CLAY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Phone: (931) 243-2536

Fax: (931) 243-2543 [email protected]

ELECTIONS IN 2017

Office Eligible for State Primary

State Senate- District 17

Tuesday, November 7th: State Primary Election

Tuesday, December 19th: State General Election

Early Voting Schedule for

November Election

October 18th – November2nd

Monday through Friday,

9 am – 4 pm

Saturday, 9 am – 12 noon

(Closed for lunch from 12 – 1:00 pm)

Early Voting Location: Election Commission Office

Office Location

We are located in the Clay County Community Center at 145 Cordell Hull Drive in Celina. Office hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs, & Fri. – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Attention:

PUBLIC NOTICE

Elderly Voters and Voters with Disabilities

State Primary and State General

November 7, 2017

Pursuant to TCA § 2-3-109(e), Notice is hereby given that elderly voters or voters with disabilities assigned to vote in precincts where the polling place is inaccessible may vote at the Election Office on Election Day or they may vote Early by Personal Appearance during the dates specified for Early Voting at the Election Office.

Any elderly voter or voter with disabilities desiring to vote at the Election Office on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 must notify the Administrator of Elections in writing of their intention to do so. Such voter shall complete an affidavit at the Election Office stating that their designated voting location, to the best of their knowledge is inaccessible. The affidavit must be received by the Election Office not less than ten (10) days prior to the first election in which the elderly voter or voter with disabilities plans to vote at the Election Office on Election Day. The voter shall not be required to complete another affidavit unless the voter’s precinct changes from the precinct cited in the affidavit on file. Such voter’s precinct changes from the precinct cited in the affidavit on file. Such affidavit must be received by the Clay County Election Commission by October 31st, 2017.

Photo ID Law

All voters must present a photo ID when voting. The ID must contain the voter’s name and photograph. Valid ID includes:

Driver’s license (valid or expired)

US Passport (valid or expired)

Department of Safety photo ID

Federal or state gov’t-issued photo ID

US Military Photo ID

Gun permit card with photo

Call our office for more information or to find out if you are eligible to vote by mail.

•

WRIT OF ELECTION

STATE SENATE

DISTRICT 17

TO: Cannon County Election Commission

Clay County Election Commission

DeKalb County Election Commission

Macon County Election Commission

Smith County Election Commission

Wilson County Election Commission

The Honorable Tre Hargett

Secretary of State

ATTN: Coordinator of Elections

WHEREAS, the Honorable Mae Beavers, State Senator, District 17, has tendered her resignation, dated August 28,2017, and effective on September 1,2017; and

WHEREAS, the resignation of the Honorable Mae Beavers has created a vacancy in the Office of State Senator, District 17; and

WHEREAS, Article II, Section 15, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee and Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 2-14-202, require a successor be elected in a special election by the qualified voters of District 17; and

WHEREAS, Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 2-14-202(a), provides for the governor to order the special election by issuing a proper writ of election; and

WHEREAS, Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 2-14-202(b), requires this writ of election to set a date for primary elections that is not less than fifty-five (55) nor more than sixty (60) days from the date of the writ of election and to set a date for a general election that is not less than one hundred (100) nor more than one hundred seven (107) days from the date of the writ of election.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Haslam, Governor of the State of Tennessee, pursuant to the authority vested in me by the laws and Constitution of the State of Tennessee, by this Writ of Election do hereby order and direct the Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith, and Wilson County Election Commissions to hold primary elections for nominations by statewide political parties to fill the vacancy in the Office of State Senator, District 17, on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, and to hold a general election to fill the vacancy in the Office of State Senator, District 17, on Tuesday, December 19,2017.

Notice of the dates and purposes of these elections shall be published pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 2-14-105.

Issued this 8th day of September, 2017.

Bill Haslam, GOVERNOR

ATTEST: Tre Hargett, SECRETARY OF STATE