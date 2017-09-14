Public notices for Clay County published September 13, 2017
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE
for the use and benefit of
CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiff. CONSOLIDATED CIVIL
ACTION NO. 2017-CV-4200
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS FOR
2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013,
2014 AND 2015
Defendants.
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit filed in this cause that each of the persons named on Exhibit “A” attached hereto are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or that the residence of the Defendant named is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary summons cannot be served upon them, each of the above named persons are, therefore, commanded to serve upon James D. White, Jr., Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 333, 101 Green Street, Celina, Tennessee, 38551, an Answer to the Complaint filed against them in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, same being October 4, 2017, as required by law, otherwise judgment
by default will be taken against each of the persons not answering. If the name of the Defendant is followed by the notation “(deceased)”, this Notice is intended for the heirs, beneficiaries, or assigns of the deceased
Defendant. It is further ordered that this Notice be published and appear in the Dale Hollow Horizon for four (4) consecutive weeks.
L. Rene’ Davis, Clerk & Master
EXHIBIT “A”
Andrews, Mrs. Bart, deceased
Bellar, Malcom W.
Bilbery, Brad/ Brian Bilbery/
Amanda Bilbery/ Diana Reagan/
Tyler Reagan/ Cody Reagan/ Caleb Reagan/ Shemenia
Reagan/ William Reagan,
deceased/ Luke Nevels/ Laura Nevels/ Michele Reagan
Roberts, deceased
Blakley, Barry
Brzezinski, Diane/ Debra
Mellendorf/ Donald Mellendorf
Burnette, Diane Doris
Burris, Clifton, deceased
Caldwell, Jay B.
Crawford, Oral, deceased
Crowder, Darrell
Daniels, Willie
Davis, John Hunt
Edwards, Stephen, deceased
Finley, Evelyn
Hamilton, Luke, deceased
Hamilton, Scribe, deceased
Harding, Gregory Steven
Haston, Janice E.
Hensley, J R, deceased/ Louise Hensley,
Heston, Scott/Sarah Heston
Hinton, Jefferson
Johnson, Sam D.
Martin, Furman T III
Medina, Jorge M/ Maydelmis Diaz
Mendenhall, Robert D.
Mowers, Jeff/ Diana Mowers
Oakley, Charles
Page, Mrs. Lockie, deceased
Page, Nard, deceased
Plumlee, Bertie, deceased
Plumlee, Walter, deceased
Pierpont, Lamira
Robinson, Albert E., Jr.
Robinson, Lee H.
Scott, Mike/ Nora Scott
Shirley, Richard
Singer, Noel/ Deborah Tinsley
Skipworth, Ina
Smith, Richard J.
Spears, Wyneshia
Spivey, Eva Dean, deceased
Stovall, Andrew/ Sharon Hamilton
Strong, Caley
Turner, Thomas
Vaquez, Inry Perez/
Patricia Gimenez Nery
Villauicencio, Bienvenido/
Angela Villauicencio
Wentland, Jerry, deceased
Williams, Allen
Yeager, Violet Mae
York, Jessie/ Brookie York
ELECTION UPDATE
CLAY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION
Phone: (931) 243-2536
Fax: (931) 243-2543 [email protected]
ELECTIONS IN 2017
Office Eligible for State Primary
State Senate- District 17
Tuesday, November 7th: State Primary Election
Tuesday, December 19th: State General Election
Early Voting Schedule for
November Election
October 18th – November2nd
Monday through Friday,
9 am – 4 pm
Saturday, 9 am – 12 noon
(Closed for lunch from 12 – 1:00 pm)
Early Voting Location: Election Commission Office
Office Location
We are located in the Clay County Community Center at 145 Cordell Hull Drive in Celina. Office hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs, & Fri. – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Attention:
PUBLIC NOTICE
Elderly Voters and Voters with Disabilities
State Primary and State General
November 7, 2017
Pursuant to TCA § 2-3-109(e), Notice is hereby given that elderly voters or voters with disabilities assigned to vote in precincts where the polling place is inaccessible may vote at the Election Office on Election Day or they may vote Early by Personal Appearance during the dates specified for Early Voting at the Election Office.
Any elderly voter or voter with disabilities desiring to vote at the Election Office on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 must notify the Administrator of Elections in writing of their intention to do so. Such voter shall complete an affidavit at the Election Office stating that their designated voting location, to the best of their knowledge is inaccessible. The affidavit must be received by the Election Office not less than ten (10) days prior to the first election in which the elderly voter or voter with disabilities plans to vote at the Election Office on Election Day. The voter shall not be required to complete another affidavit unless the voter’s precinct changes from the precinct cited in the affidavit on file. Such voter’s precinct changes from the precinct cited in the affidavit on file. Such affidavit must be received by the Clay County Election Commission by October 31st, 2017.
Photo ID Law
All voters must present a photo ID when voting. The ID must contain the voter’s name and photograph. Valid ID includes:
Driver’s license (valid or expired)
US Passport (valid or expired)
Department of Safety photo ID
Federal or state gov’t-issued photo ID
US Military Photo ID
Gun permit card with photo
Call our office for more information or to find out if you are eligible to vote by mail.
WRIT OF ELECTION
STATE SENATE
DISTRICT 17
TO: Cannon County Election Commission
Clay County Election Commission
DeKalb County Election Commission
Macon County Election Commission
Smith County Election Commission
Wilson County Election Commission
The Honorable Tre Hargett
Secretary of State
ATTN: Coordinator of Elections
WHEREAS, the Honorable Mae Beavers, State Senator, District 17, has tendered her resignation, dated August 28,2017, and effective on September 1,2017; and
WHEREAS, the resignation of the Honorable Mae Beavers has created a vacancy in the Office of State Senator, District 17; and
WHEREAS, Article II, Section 15, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee and Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 2-14-202, require a successor be elected in a special election by the qualified voters of District 17; and
WHEREAS, Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 2-14-202(a), provides for the governor to order the special election by issuing a proper writ of election; and
WHEREAS, Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 2-14-202(b), requires this writ of election to set a date for primary elections that is not less than fifty-five (55) nor more than sixty (60) days from the date of the writ of election and to set a date for a general election that is not less than one hundred (100) nor more than one hundred seven (107) days from the date of the writ of election.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Haslam, Governor of the State of Tennessee, pursuant to the authority vested in me by the laws and Constitution of the State of Tennessee, by this Writ of Election do hereby order and direct the Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith, and Wilson County Election Commissions to hold primary elections for nominations by statewide political parties to fill the vacancy in the Office of State Senator, District 17, on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, and to hold a general election to fill the vacancy in the Office of State Senator, District 17, on Tuesday, December 19,2017.
Notice of the dates and purposes of these elections shall be published pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 2-14-105.
Issued this 8th day of September, 2017.
Bill Haslam, GOVERNOR
ATTEST: Tre Hargett, SECRETARY OF STATE