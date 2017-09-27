IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HAZEL MAE BURNETTE, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-28

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2017, Letters of Administration, C.T.A. in respect of the estate of Hazel Mae Burnette, who died on September 3, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 21st day of September, 2017.

Susan Starr Bailey, Personal Representative

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDITH M. CHERRY, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-29

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of September, 2017, a Small Estate Affidavit in respect of the estate of Edith M. Cherry, who died on December 31, 2016, was filed by the undersigned in the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 11th day of September, 2017.

Joy Powers, Affiant

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

CHILD FIND

The Clay County School System is in the process of conducting its annual census of children with disabilities between the ages of birth through 21 years of age. Early detection and treatment of disabilities is important in overcoming and correcting these conditions. If anyone knows of any child with disabilities who is not presently receiving an appropriate educational program or needed services, please call 931-243-3310. The Director of Schools or Special Education Supervisor will talk with you.

The Clay County School System will provide appropriate education and supportive services for children with disabilities between the ages of 3 and 21 years. When appropriate, children from birth through 3 years of age will be referred to the appropriate agency.

ATTENTION:

PARENTS OF PRIVATE SCHOOL

OR HOME SCHOOL CHILDREN

A portion of federal dollars earned by the local school district can be spent on private school and home school children who have a disability. If your child is enrolled in a private school or home school in Clay County and meets state and federal guidelines to be certified as a student with a disability, your child is eligible to receive services from the local educational agency.

If you are interested in these services, please schedule a meeting with Joann McLerran, Special Education Supervisor, at 931-243-3310.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

for the use and benefit of

CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE,

Plaintiff. CONSOLIDATED CIVIL

ACTION NO. 2017-CV-4200

vs.

DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS FOR

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013,

2014 AND 2015

Defendants.

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit filed in this cause that each of the persons named on Exhibit “A” attached hereto are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or that the residence of the Defendant named is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary summons cannot be served upon them, each of the above named persons are, therefore, commanded to serve upon James D. White, Jr., Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 333, 101 Green Street, Celina, Tennessee, 38551, an Answer to the Complaint filed against them in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, same being October 4, 2017, as required by law, otherwise judgment

by default will be taken against each of the persons not answering. If the name of the Defendant is followed by the notation “(deceased)”, this Notice is intended for the heirs, beneficiaries, or assigns of the deceased

Defendant. It is further ordered that this Notice be published and appear in the Dale Hollow Horizon for four (4) consecutive weeks.

L. Rene’ Davis, Clerk & Master

EXHIBIT “A”

Andrews, Mrs. Bart, deceased

Bellar, Malcom W.

Bilbery, Brad/ Brian Bilbery/

Amanda Bilbery/ Diana Reagan/

Tyler Reagan/ Cody Reagan/ Caleb Reagan/ Shemenia

Reagan/ William Reagan,

deceased/ Luke Nevels/ Laura Nevels/ Michele Reagan

Roberts, deceased

Blakley, Barry

Brzezinski, Diane/ Debra

Mellendorf/ Donald Mellendorf

Burnette, Diane Doris

Burris, Clifton, deceased

Caldwell, Jay B.

Crawford, Oral, deceased

Crowder, Darrell

Daniels, Willie

Davis, John Hunt

Edwards, Stephen, deceased

Finley, Evelyn

Hamilton, Luke, deceased

Hamilton, Scribe, deceased

Harding, Gregory Steven

Haston, Janice E.

Hensley, J R, deceased/ Louise Hensley,

Heston, Scott/Sarah Heston

Hinton, Jefferson

Johnson, Sam D.

Martin, Furman T III

Medina, Jorge M/ Maydelmis Diaz

Mendenhall, Robert D.

Mowers, Jeff/ Diana Mowers

Oakley, Charles

Page, Mrs. Lockie, deceased

Page, Nard, deceased

Plumlee, Bertie, deceased

Plumlee, Walter, deceased

Pierpont, Lamira

Robinson, Albert E., Jr.

Robinson, Lee H.

Scott, Mike/ Nora Scott

Shirley, Richard

Singer, Noel/ Deborah Tinsley

Skipworth, Ina

Smith, Richard J.

Spears, Wyneshia

Spivey, Eva Dean, deceased

Stovall, Andrew/ Sharon Hamilton

Strong, Caley

Turner, Thomas

Vaquez, Inry Perez/

Patricia Gimenez Nery

Villauicencio, Bienvenido/

Angela Villauicencio

Wentland, Jerry, deceased

Williams, Allen

Yeager, Violet Mae

York, Jessie/ Brookie York