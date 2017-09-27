Public Notices for Clay County September 27, 2017
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAZEL MAE BURNETTE, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-28
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2017, Letters of Administration, C.T.A. in respect of the estate of Hazel Mae Burnette, who died on September 3, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);
(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.
This 21st day of September, 2017.
Susan Starr Bailey, Personal Representative
James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535
L. René Davis, Clerk and Master
145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145
•
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EDITH M. CHERRY, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-29
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of September, 2017, a Small Estate Affidavit in respect of the estate of Edith M. Cherry, who died on December 31, 2016, was filed by the undersigned in the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);
(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.
This 11th day of September, 2017.
Joy Powers, Affiant
James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535
L. René Davis, Clerk and Master
145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145
•
CHILD FIND
The Clay County School System is in the process of conducting its annual census of children with disabilities between the ages of birth through 21 years of age. Early detection and treatment of disabilities is important in overcoming and correcting these conditions. If anyone knows of any child with disabilities who is not presently receiving an appropriate educational program or needed services, please call 931-243-3310. The Director of Schools or Special Education Supervisor will talk with you.
The Clay County School System will provide appropriate education and supportive services for children with disabilities between the ages of 3 and 21 years. When appropriate, children from birth through 3 years of age will be referred to the appropriate agency.
•
ATTENTION:
PARENTS OF PRIVATE SCHOOL
OR HOME SCHOOL CHILDREN
A portion of federal dollars earned by the local school district can be spent on private school and home school children who have a disability. If your child is enrolled in a private school or home school in Clay County and meets state and federal guidelines to be certified as a student with a disability, your child is eligible to receive services from the local educational agency.
If you are interested in these services, please schedule a meeting with Joann McLerran, Special Education Supervisor, at 931-243-3310.
•
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE
for the use and benefit of
CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiff. CONSOLIDATED CIVIL
ACTION NO. 2017-CV-4200
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS FOR
2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013,
2014 AND 2015
Defendants.
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit filed in this cause that each of the persons named on Exhibit “A” attached hereto are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or that the residence of the Defendant named is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that ordinary summons cannot be served upon them, each of the above named persons are, therefore, commanded to serve upon James D. White, Jr., Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 333, 101 Green Street, Celina, Tennessee, 38551, an Answer to the Complaint filed against them in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, same being October 4, 2017, as required by law, otherwise judgment
by default will be taken against each of the persons not answering. If the name of the Defendant is followed by the notation “(deceased)”, this Notice is intended for the heirs, beneficiaries, or assigns of the deceased
Defendant. It is further ordered that this Notice be published and appear in the Dale Hollow Horizon for four (4) consecutive weeks.
L. Rene’ Davis, Clerk & Master
EXHIBIT “A”
Andrews, Mrs. Bart, deceased
Bellar, Malcom W.
Bilbery, Brad/ Brian Bilbery/
Amanda Bilbery/ Diana Reagan/
Tyler Reagan/ Cody Reagan/ Caleb Reagan/ Shemenia
Reagan/ William Reagan,
deceased/ Luke Nevels/ Laura Nevels/ Michele Reagan
Roberts, deceased
Blakley, Barry
Brzezinski, Diane/ Debra
Mellendorf/ Donald Mellendorf
Burnette, Diane Doris
Burris, Clifton, deceased
Caldwell, Jay B.
Crawford, Oral, deceased
Crowder, Darrell
Daniels, Willie
Davis, John Hunt
Edwards, Stephen, deceased
Finley, Evelyn
Hamilton, Luke, deceased
Hamilton, Scribe, deceased
Harding, Gregory Steven
Haston, Janice E.
Hensley, J R, deceased/ Louise Hensley,
Heston, Scott/Sarah Heston
Hinton, Jefferson
Johnson, Sam D.
Martin, Furman T III
Medina, Jorge M/ Maydelmis Diaz
Mendenhall, Robert D.
Mowers, Jeff/ Diana Mowers
Oakley, Charles
Page, Mrs. Lockie, deceased
Page, Nard, deceased
Plumlee, Bertie, deceased
Plumlee, Walter, deceased
Pierpont, Lamira
Robinson, Albert E., Jr.
Robinson, Lee H.
Scott, Mike/ Nora Scott
Shirley, Richard
Singer, Noel/ Deborah Tinsley
Skipworth, Ina
Smith, Richard J.
Spears, Wyneshia
Spivey, Eva Dean, deceased
Stovall, Andrew/ Sharon Hamilton
Strong, Caley
Turner, Thomas
Vaquez, Inry Perez/
Patricia Gimenez Nery
Villauicencio, Bienvenido/
Angela Villauicencio
Wentland, Jerry, deceased
Williams, Allen
Yeager, Violet Mae
York, Jessie/ Brookie York