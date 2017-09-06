PUBLIC NOTICE

The Clay County Commission meeting set for September 4 has been moved to September 11 at 6 p.m. at the Clay County Government Complex due to the Labor Day holiday.

•

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PHILLIP RAY BREWER, SR., Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-27

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the estate of Phillip Ray Brewer, Sr., who died on August 4, 2017, were issued to the undersigned

by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 25th day of August, 2017.

Dora Ruth Brewer, Personal Representative

Diana F. Monroe, Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 128 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3270

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

•

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GENEVA BURRIS, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-26

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the estate of Geneva Burris, who died on August 2, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 24th day of August, 2017.

Sandra Burris, Personal Representative

James D. White, Jr., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 332 • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3535

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145

•

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CLAY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LUCILLE MELTON, Deceased – Case No. 2017-PR-25

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the estate of Lucille Melton, who died on July 20, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Clay County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedents date of death.

This 16th day of August, 2017.

Sherry Ferguson, Personal Representative

John R. Officer., Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 636 • Livingston, TN 38570 • 931-823-5657

L. René Davis, Clerk and Master

145 Cordell Hull Drive • Celina, TN 38551 • 931-243-3145