Rep. Keisling reports funds for education given to Clay

CLAY COUNTY-State Representative Kelly Keisling and the Tennessee Department of Education recently announced the school district here and the ones in Macon and Scott counties have received district growth funding to support education initiatives in House District 38.

Specifically, Clay County Schools received $64,500, Macon County Schools received $125,500, and Scott County Schools received $83,000, Keisling reported.

“This funding is a direct result of a Republican-led effort by Tennessee General Assembly members to not only fully fund education in Tennessee, but also provide $18 million to cover school district growth as part of Governor Bill Haslam’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget,” he said. “These significant investments will allow many of our state’s school districts with soaring populations to maintain proper student to teacher ratios, so they can continue offering quality education for our next generation of leaders.

“It was an honor to support this funding last spring and it is an honor to announce that portions of the growth fund will be arriving in House District 38,” Keisling said. “The students and teachers of Clay, Macon, and Scott Counties will greatly benefit from this investment.”

The inclusion of growth funding as part of the budget has been so well received by parents, education officials, and teachers that the governor has added an additional $18 million in growth funding as part of his Fiscal Year 2019 budget.

Keisling serves as Chairman of the House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee. He also serves as a member of the House Transportation Committee and the House Insurance and Banking Committee. He lives in Byrdstown and represents House District 38, which includes Macon, Clay, Pickett, Scott, and part of Fentress Counties. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or by calling (615) 741-6852.