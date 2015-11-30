CELINA-Funeral Services for Robert E. Dulworth of Celina were held on Tuesday, November 24, 2015 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of the Hall Funeral Home. Bro. David Threet officiated. The interment followed in the Walker Cemetery. Timmy Dulworth, Barry Roach, Hack Boles, Mark Grace, Ray Boles, and Dickie Roberts served as active pallbearers. Ronald Bailey, Wayne Dulworth, Johnny Donaldson, and Jace Butler served as honorary pallbearers.

Mr. Robert E. Dulworth, age 73, passed away at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville on Friday, November 20, 2015.

Robert was born on February 19, 1942 to the late Odell Dulworth and Ollie (Dailey) Dulworth of Celina who survives.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by brothers Ottis & Mack Dulworth; sisters Nell Dulworth & Mary Lou Dulworth; son Bobby

Dulworth. He was also preceded in death by his friend, the late Will Haggard Clark.

In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by daughter Keshia (Brad) Ford of Celina; son Thomas (Melissa) Dulworth of Lafayette; brother Harold Dulworth of Livingston; grandson Wayne (Brandie) Dulworth of Celina; granddaughters Michelle (Timmy Keen) Dulworth of Celina, Cheyenne Dulworth of Lafayette; three great-grandchildren all of Celina; niece Joni (Dustin) Vibbert of Valparaiso, IN; nephew Timmy (Jessica) Dulworth of Celina; very special friend Geraldine Clark of Celina.

Robert worked more than forty years for Will Haggard and Geraldine Clark. After the death of Mr. Clark, Robert took on additional responsibilities to help Mrs. Clark continue to run the two farms. Robert was a devoted friend and helper to Mrs. Clark and will be missed.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home.