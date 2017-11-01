RED BOILING SPRINGS-Funeral Services for Rose Ellen Rich of Hermitage Springs were conducted Monday morning, October 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home. Eric Pitcock officiated and interment followed in the Vernie Cherry Cemetery. Her family & friends served as pallbearers.

Rose Ellen Rich, age 57, passed away Friday morning, October 20, 2017 at The Palace in Red Boiling Springs.

Rose Ellen was born February 2, 1960 in Canoga Park, California. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Edith Cherry Rich. She was a graduate of Hermitage Springs High School Class of 1978 and received her Bachelors’ Degree from MTSU. She was the manager of the former Citizens Bank in Hermitage Springs for many years and then she worked at Citizens Bank in Red Boiling Springs. She was also a member of the North West Church of Christ in Clay County.

Survivors include brother Jerry (Brenda) Rich of Hermitage Springs; nephew Tim (Jacqui) Rich of Westmoreland; niece Michelle Rich of Lafayette; great-niece Elyssa Rich of Westmoreland.

Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs.