Roy Edward Burris, 84

CELINA-Funeral Services for Roy Edward Burris of Readyville and formerly of Clay County were held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 24, 2017 at Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Kenny Westmoreland officiated and interment followed in the Keen Cemetery. Jerry Green, Robert Bryson, Earl Davis, Chris Conkin, Gus Conkin and Sam Conkin served as active pallbearers.

Mr. Roy Edward Burris, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation Center in Woodbury.

Roy was born Monday, July 31, 1933 in Clay County to the late Raymon and Ruby Mae (Boles) Burris. He was also preceded in death by sisters Lucille Trewhela, Georgia Motyka; brothers Benton Burris, Clifton Burris. Throughout his life he was a man of many skills but he mostly enjoyed his work as an automotive body man where he spent most of his adult career. Roy united into marriage with the love of his life, Euna Faye Keen in 1954. Roy was a Christian of the Church of Christ Faith.

Roy is survived by his wife Euna Faye Burris of Readyville; sisters Brenda (Buddy) Thompson, Sandy (Doc) Short all of Celina; several nieces and nephews and other family members also mourn his passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.