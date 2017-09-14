BYRDSTOWN-The Saturday night smallmouth-only tournament series held here at Star

Point Resort has drawn to a close after a good summer of fishing.

The last two tournaments featured 17 boats each and entries of over 20 boats were seen

on a regular basis all season, showing fishing remains popular here on Dale Hollow Lake.

Ten smallmouth over 21 inches long were carried to the scales since last May, two shy of

last year’s dozen trophy bronze-backs weighed in, but the number of fish being caught

has been phenomenal, according to tournament director Randy Roysden.

Roysden also landed three of the 10 weighed at the tournaments and took home the top

prize in the big-fish-of-the-year competition with a 4.81-pound bruiser to win $464, while

Robbie Johnson (4.42 lbs./$348), Taylor Asberry (4.15 lbs./$232), and Anthony Jones

(4.13 lbs./$116) rounded out the top four.

The series held their last regular-season tournament and followed it up with their final “

Major” event of the year, to close out the season late last month.

Ray Asberry and Ryan Yantz won the last regular tournament with 2.71 pounds and won

$272, while Adam Frye and Brandon Robinson finished second with 2.66 pounds to

pocket $204.

Chris and Theresa Duvall came in third with 2.50 pounds to claim $136, and the final paid

position resulted in a tie between the team of Raymond Manis and Hunter Conatser, and

Trent Smith and Ronald Mann—who each had 1.95 pounds and won $68.

Then in the “Major,” Scott Proffitt and Dennis Smith were the victors with 3.44 pounds to

win $680, while Adma Frye and Brandon Robinson were the runners-up (3.02 lbs./$510).

John and Stephanie Brown finished third (2.49 lbs./$340), and Wendell Madewell and

Lance Criswell took fourth (2.13 lbs./$170).

See a future HORIZON for when the series will return to action next spring.