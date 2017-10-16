COOKEVILLE-The Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) invites seniors and caregivers from across the region to attend the 16th Annual Upper Cumberland Senior Expo Thursday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. here at Hyder-Burks Agricultural Pavilion.

The Senior Expo brings businesses, service providers, seniors and caregivers together in a one-day networking event. Participants have the opportunity to gather resources from vendors, receive door prizes, and participate in hands-on educational activities.

This year’s expo is Halloween themed, with a costume contest for attendees and a booth decoration contest for the sponsors. All participants are encouraged to participate by dressing in tasteful Halloween costumes. Contest participants will be entered to win a prize.

Attendees can take advantage of free health screenings at the expo, and for the first time, the Senior Expo will include a car show—which is free to enter, but participants must register in advance as spaces are limited.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, car show entries or for general expo inquires, please contact AAAD Family Caregiver Manager Clare Farless at 931-432-4111 or [email protected]