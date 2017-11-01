CELINA-Funeral Services for Sharon Lee Clements of Celina were held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Joe Donald Bailey, Jake Clements, Ted Tucker, Roger Garrett, Johnny Allen, Anthony Boles, Tim McLerran and Estus Pennington served as active pall bearers.

Sharon Lee Clements, age 50, died peacefully on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY in the company of her devoted parents

Sharon was born in Jackson County on Friday, February 11, 1967 to James Carroll and Helen Katherine (Abney) Clements. Throughout her life she was first a daughter and friend. Sharon worked for the State of Tennessee in Administrative Healthcare and was thrilled to help people with a variety of needs. Sharon graduated from Celina High School in 1985 and went on the graduate from Middle Tennessee State University in 1991. Sharon took great delight in spending time with her parents. Sharon was a Christian who was baptized into the body of Christ before her death.

Sharon is survived by her parents James and Katherine Clements of Celina; aunt Reba Bowman of Hixson; uncle Robert Abney of the Baptist Ridge Community of Clay County; as well as a host of other family and friends who mourn her passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.