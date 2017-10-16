Smith 5k runs to record total money raised

CELINA-The fourth annual Doug Smith Memorial 5K, held at Dale Hollow Dam Park, set a new fund raising total of more than $1600.00 with the support of more than 64 participants and various sponsors.
Eli Smith was the overall winner among the 44 who competed in the primary 5K run/walk. His time of 20:22 allowed him to successfully defended the title he won last year.
Bella Ashlock’s time of 24:48 earned her the women’s title for 2017.
Other’s results may be seen below.
The annual competiton/fundraiser is conducted to honor the founder of Honest Abe Log Homes and other local companies, Doug Smith, who lost his life to cancer. Funds raised go toward finding a cure.
A change to the traditional shirts given to entrants included a space on the back for them to complete the line “I Ran For…”. Some included the names of relatives or friends who had or are suffering from the dreaded disease.

 

Doug Smith Memorial 5K 2017 completion times