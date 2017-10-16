CELINA-The fourth annual Doug Smith Memorial 5K, held at Dale Hollow Dam Park, set a new fund raising total of more than $1600.00 with the support of more than 64 participants and various sponsors.

Eli Smith was the overall winner among the 44 who competed in the primary 5K run/walk. His time of 20:22 allowed him to successfully defended the title he won last year.

Bella Ashlock’s time of 24:48 earned her the women’s title for 2017.

Other’s results may be seen below.

The annual competiton/fundraiser is conducted to honor the founder of Honest Abe Log Homes and other local companies, Doug Smith, who lost his life to cancer. Funds raised go toward finding a cure.

A change to the traditional shirts given to entrants included a space on the back for them to complete the line “I Ran For…”. Some included the names of relatives or friends who had or are suffering from the dreaded disease.