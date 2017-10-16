CELINA-The story of Dale Hollow Dam will soon be told on television, thanks to the efforts of Tennessee Crossroads executive producer Ed Jones and videographer Paul Mojonnier—who visited the powerhouse and lake here earlier this month to learn about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s involvement in producing hydroelectric power.

The two were preparing for a segment to air on Tennessee Crossroads, tentatively set for April 2018, the 75th anniversary of Dale Hollow Dam.

Hosted out of Nashville’s Public Television, a PBS Station, Tennessee Crossroads travels the highways and byways of Tennessee highlighting the personalities, crafts, places, foods and events that make Tennessee special and focuses on the unique character of Tennessee. Tennessee Crossroads also learned about how the Corps offers outdoor opportunities to local, regional and out of town guests, and they plan to highlight Dale Hollow’s 75th Anniversary in 2018.

With cameras set and microphones engaged, Power Plant Superintendent Stanley Carter spoke about the intricacies of how hydroelectric power is generated at Dale Hollow and is distributed out through the grid so that low-cost power is generated for power customers and the public.

Carter then offered a typical soundbite of a power plant tour that will be offered to the general public as a part of Dale Hollow Dam’s 75th Anniversary events.

“We work for the people,” said Carter, “and our job is to maintain these facilities to the utmost ability possible, to be responsible stewards and provide efficient power to our stakeholders.”

Dale Hollow Dam was authorized for flood control in 1938 and hydropower by the River and Harbor Act of 1946. Most people, however, equate Dale Hollow for water and land based recreational opportunities.

“Dale Hollow offers visitors a rustic and undeveloped destination to enjoy the out-of-doors,” said Park Ranger Sondra Carmen. “We jealously protect these natural resources. Dale Hollow is unique and beautiful; I just love it!”

Carmen said that in 2018 Dale Hollow Dam and Lake will be celebrating 75 years of operation and meeting the mission for which it was designed.

“We are excited that Tennessee Crossroads was eager to share our story and the distinctiveness of the dam and lake to the citizens of Tennessee,” Carmen said.

The Tennessee Crossroads program, featuring Dale Hollow Dam, will be just one of many celebratory events and ways to promote Dale Hollow during 2018. Beginning early in 2018, Dale Hollow Dam’s 75th Anniversary will be highlighted through events such as Open House Tours, extended camping seasons, and regular releases of historical construction photos via social media.

“It is our desire that tourists will visit Dale Hollow to learn and experience all that the dam, lake and region has to offer,” Carmen added.

Tennessee Crossroads will be an integral part of telling the story of Dale Hollow across this great state and sharing the significance to those who benefit from it on a regular basis.

For more information about Dale Hollow Lake, go to http://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Locations/Lakes/Dale-Hollow-Lake or follow the lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/dalehollowlake. For more information about Tennessee Crossroads, go to http://tennesseecrossroads.org.