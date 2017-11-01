CELINA-Funeral Services for Thomas E. Smith of Celina were held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 29, 2017 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Phillip Smith, Caleb Holliman, Aiden Hammock, Jacob Cunningham, Tony Smith, and Jason Smith served as active pall bearers.

Thomas Smith, age 58, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Thomas was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on Thursday, November 21, 1958. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Christine (Roach) Smith; brother Billy Smith; step-son David Ruby. Throughout his life he was first a brother, uncle, and friend and served in many roles including custodian for the school system, and an employee for the City of Celina sanitation department. Thomas loved racing and fishing and was a huge Clay County bulldog fan.

Thomas is survived by brothers James (Judy) Smith of Cookeville, Wayne (Reba) Smith of Moss, Eddie (Darlene) Smith, Phillip (Diana) Smith, Bobby (Judy) Smith all of Celina; special sister-in-law Carolyn Smith; step-sons Michael Ruby, Donald Ruby; as well as a host of friends who mourn his passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.