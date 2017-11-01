CELINA-Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton and staff members visited here recently to discuss various programs his department offers and to get feedback from local officials and residents.Templeton, who has served as agriculture commissioner since May of last year, said his stop here was part of a tour of the state’s 19 counties who fall in the designation of being economically-distressed.Templeton led a discussion of a variety of subjects, including the economic impact of agriculture in Clay County. He also discussed several state agriculture-related initiatives that could benefit the county.“I always appreciate the opportunity to visit with local leaders and the partners and stakeholders who recognize the significance of our agriculture and forestry industries,” Templeton said. “We all know that what happens in one community has the potential to influence the entire state. From challenges to successes, these discussions of local issues provide valuable feedback. That feedback is critical to identify opportunities for every community to thrive.”Templeton is a former county mayor and commissioner in McNairy County, and a former chamber of commerce president there. He was sworn in as the state’s 37th Commissioner of Agriculture in May of 2016, after serving as a deputy commissioner since 2011.Templeton is a sixth generation farmer, producing grain, cotton, hay, cattle and timber in McNairy and Hardin counties. He has also served as a Congressional field representative, and as a delegate to the Republican National Convention.