Update on Hwy 52 road-slide in Moss

MOSS-According to the weekly activity report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the slide area on Highway 52 here in Moss has been stabilized by TDOT forces. Completion of the work to open the closed lane is dependent upon weather permitting the relocation of a water line.

Once the utility line is relocated TDOT forces will complete the slide repair. The road is currently one lane and traffic flow is controlled by a signal.

The report from community relations officer Jennifer Flynn explained “both lanes should be open to traffic by February 28, 2018.”