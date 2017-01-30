CELINA-V&F Transformer Corporation today announced that it is investing $1.4 million to expand and upgrade its facility here. The company will create approximately 50 new jobs during the next five years.

“V&F Transformer’s expansion will more than double its current employee total in Clay County,” TNECD Commissioner Randy Boyd said. “Since 2010, Tennessee’s advanced manufacturers have expanded their workforce by more than 33 percent, employing nearly 161,000 Tennesseans in this growing sector. On behalf of Team Tennessee, I’d like to thank V&F Transformer for creating more of these highly skilled and high paying manufacturing jobs in Clay County. Investments such as this underscore our state’s manufacturing strength, skilled workforce and dynamic business climate.”

V&F Transformer’s business focus is manufacturing custom-designed transformers and reactive magnetic components. The company’s Celina plant has grown from five employees when it first began operations in 2012 to 37. V&F Transformer’s Clay County facility designs, develops and produces magnetic components used in natural gas power plants, data processing plants and a variety of other high-tech power related applications.

“V&F Transformer is proud to make Celina, Tennessee our home for the long term,” V&F Transformer President of Operations Dean Foderaro Jr. said. “The state and Team Tennessee have been great partners in helping V&F develop the infrastructure required to allow our best in class workforce meet the ever expanding demands of our growing customer base. We thank everyone involved and look forward to a long and successful future in Clay County.”

Along with its new hiring plans, V&F will expand its medium voltage transformer offerings from the Celina Facility, which will create new growth opportunities. V&F Transformer supplies magnetic and transformer components to many Fortune 500 companies such as General Electric, Toshiba, Mitsubishi and others. The Clay County facility serves customers throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Eastern United States.

Interested applicants should contact Teresa Watson, at 931-243-4717, or go to VF-Transformer.com for more information.

Sen. Mae Beavers (R – Mt. Juliet) and Rep. Kelly Keisling (R – Bydstown) represent Celina and Clay County in the Tennessee General Assembly.