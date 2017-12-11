Wanda Sue Ray, 77

RED BOILING SPRINGS-Funeral Services for Wanda Sue Ray of Hermitage Springs were conducted Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home. Dr. Jerry Neal Bean officiated and interment followed in the Clementsville Cemetery. Her family served as pallbearers.

Wanda Sue Ray, age 77, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017 at her residence.

Wanda Sue Ray was born December 7, 1939 in Clay County the daughter of the late Ruth Carter Clements. In addition to her mother, Ruth, she was also preceded in death by her sons, Larry & Patrick Ray and sister, Debbie Cornwell. Wanda was a homemaker and a member of the Milestown Church of Christ.

Survivors include sons Lonnie (Maria) Ray of Murfreesboro, Gary (Diannie) Ray, Donnie Ray, David Ray all of Westmoreland; daughter Nyoka (Dean) Wallace, Jr. of Greenbrier; sisters Sandra (Bobby) Grace, Diana (Merwyn) Holland all of Hermitage Springs; brother-in-law Donnie Cornwell of Louisville, KY; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends and relatives.

Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs.