Warren Bransford Arms, 49

CELINA-Funeral Services for Warren Bransford Arms of Moss were held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Dale Reagan officiated and interment followed in the John H. Stone Cemetery. Bobby Arnett, Steve Holt, Luke Sherrells, Rex Short, Matthew Arms and Jarrett Stephens served as active pallbearers and Mark Mabry was named Honorary Pallbearer.

Mr. Warren Bransford Arms, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Cumberland River Hospital in Celina.

Warren was born in Tompkinsville, KY on Wednesday, April 25, 1968 to the late Walter Bransford and Josephine (Davis) Arms. Warren was a very kind hard-working man with many talents. He was a simple man who loved his family, hunting, fishing and especially farming. Warren attended of the Church of Christ.

Warren is survived by son Christopher Arms of Cookeville; brothers Walter Lee (Judy) Arms of Harriman, Bobby (Margaret) Arms of Celina, Lester (Diane) Arms of Fulton, MO; sister Rama Smith of Celina; nieces and nephews Bethany Ellis, Walter Arms, Andrew Arms, Susan Arms, Sarah Arms, Matthew Arms, Leslie Arms and Mary Smith; as well as a host of other family and friends who also mourn his passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.