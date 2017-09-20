CELINA-Funeral Services for Wilma Jean Walker of Celina were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home with Jason Dodson officiating. Interment followed in the Macedonia Cemetery. Harold Poindexter, Jimmy Lynn, Tyler Walker, James Austin, Joseph Smith and Randy Scarbrough served as pallbearers.

Ms. Wilma Jean Walker, age 80, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Celina Health & Rehabilitation Center in Celina surrounded by her adoring family.

Wilma was born Wednesday, April 2, 1937 in Celina to the late Willie Hugh and Minnie Lou (Strong) Atchley. Other than her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her daughter, Melessia and the love of her life, Wade Jack Walker, who passed away December 18, 2013. Wilma united in marriage with Wade Jack on April 22, 1955 and unto their union 3 children were born. Throughout her life Wilma served in many roles but being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend was especially important to her. Wilma Jean worked outside the home as a factory worker and she was a member of the Church of Christ.

Wilma is survived by 1 son, Michael Walker of Celina; 1 daughter, Freda Poindexter and husband, Harold of Celina; 1 sister, Eva Nell McLerran of Celina; 6 grandchildren, Lindsey Walker, Tyler Walker and wife, Amber, Keshia Smith and husband, Joseph, Alisha Scarbrough and husband Randy, Kela Lynn and husband, Jimmy and James Austin and wife, Chelsea; 16 great-grandchildren, Jade and Eli Walker, Tucker, Abram and Maddie Walker, Colton, Corbin, Darci and Clayton Smith, Elijah, Nathanael and Melessia Scarbrough, Kaylee and Kenlee Lynn and Gary and Preslee Auston as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends also mourn her passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home.