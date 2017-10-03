CELINA-Funeral services for Winnie McLerran of Celina were conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at the Hall Funeral Home, Bro. Jason Dodson officiated and interment followed in Moss Cemetery.

Winnie McLerran, age 92, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017, at Livingston Regional Hospital.

She was born April 19, 1925, in Celina, the daughter of the late Silcurk and Maggie Beason Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Grace; husband Cordell McLerran; grandchildren Tina Jolin and Barry Lane McLerran. Winnie was a member of the New Hope Church of Christ.

Winnie is survived by children Joyce (James) Holman of Celina, Patty (Chester) Hogan of Celina, Roy (Jo Nell) McLerran of Moss, Barbara (Delmos) Boone, Jr. of Lebanon, Harlan (Joy) McLerran of Red Boiling Springs, Kenneth (Mary) McLerran of Celina; sister Hattie Strong of Celina; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Celina.